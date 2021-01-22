Investors scramble after ‘Ipswich treasure’ hits market

150 Brisbane St, Ipswich is for sale and offers two potential tenancies to buyers.

THE space that once held a flooring specialist shop in the heart of Ipswich is now up for grabs to investors and those looking to run a business from their own property.

Hitting the market just three days ago, 150 Brisbane St, Ipswich has already drawn plenty of inquiry.

Ray White Ipswich real estate agent Mark Boettcher said he had already given six tours of the place.

“I’ve had six inspections and I have another this morning so there is a fair bit of interest in that property,” he said.

“So far they’ve all been investors but it’s only been on the market a few days so I’m sure I’ll get interest from owner operators because it’s perfect for anyone who wants to get into the commercial market.”

With a door both upstairs and downstairs and a door separating the two, the space can accommodate two tenants.

“It can be one area or two separate areas, your choice,” Mr Boettcher said.

He said the property’s amenities and position would appeal to a wide range of business types.

“It will suit a lot of businesses because it has main street frontage and the huge bonus to it is that it has its own undercover, enclosed carparking,” he said.

“For the Ipswich CBD, that’s a rare commodity and a huge plus.”

Previously hosting a flooring shop and, before that, an op shop, the space has suited retail.

“It would definitely suit retail because it’s in a great spot right in the middle of town but it would also suit offices,” he said.

“Downstairs, you could have your reception area and then have seven or eight offices upstairs.”

Mr Boettcher estimated the building to be about 100 years old.

“It’s a good little building with a lot of character about it,” he said.

“One of those little Ipswich treasures, the type of building the town is pretty well famous for. It’s the proper Ipswich that we all knew growing up.”

The 340sq metre space is listed to sell for $479,000.

