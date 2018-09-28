Investor's dream still a reality in Ipswich

AS PROPERTY prices improve across the region, an Ipswich realtor has called on prospective investors to think local for their next purchase.

The latest CoreLogic market trends report shows that the median house price for the Ipswich Council area reported a modest increase over the last three months, gaining 0.4 per cent as of June 30, while units dropped 3.1 per cent.

Freestanding homes have remained the best long-term investment, with the average median price increasing by 15.8 per cent over the past five years.

For Ipswich native Brayden Hoffman, the desire to attract local investors goes beyond earning a commission.

"If you're a local investor, there's definitely money to be made here and it's great to see local investors succeed," he said.

The area continued to offer a solid return for investors, with a solid 4.9 per cent per annum rental return for both houses and units, with rents averaging $330 per week for houses and $295 for units.

Mr Hoffman is currently selling 12 Cemetery Road Ipswich, which is listed for $229,000.

"We're seeing investors from Sydney and Melbourne come up to buy multiple properties for those prices - they might usually be prepared to spend $500,000 on a property, and up here they can get two for that," he said.

Mr Hoffman added that as a landlord, a freestanding home with no strata or body corporate fees offered great value for money and lower maintenance costs than some units over the long term.

"I find that units aren't going up as much, I've had very conveniently located units sit on market while tidy 2-bedroom houses garner tons of interest," he said.