Both investors and renters could be feeling the squeeze with low vacancy rates, tight lending criteria and legislation changes at a state level. MicroStockHub

IPSWICH has reached one of its lowest residential vacancies thanks to a growing population, however renters may soon feel the squeeze.

Figures released by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, dated December 2018, show a vacancy rate of 1.8 per cent, a drop from 2.4 per cent last year.

REIQ spokesperson Felicity Moore said Ipswich agents report jitters coming from investors, despite the good news.

She said they are nervous about the ongoing State Government review of the Rental Tenancies and Rooming Accommodation Act and stricter lending criteria from the banks.

"The population grew from 166,904 in 2011 to 193,733 - a gain of 26,829. This will add to the strain on rental accommodation,” Ms Moore said.

"A combination of factors is triggering investor nervousness in the Queensland rental market and we are seeing a slowdown in investor activity.”

Sharon Anderson, principal at NGU Real Estate, Ipswich, said investors are looking to buy new homes for depreciation benefits, but are being met with harder lending criteria.

"The criteria you have to meet now is more difficult than it used to be,” she said.

"The banks look at the overall scenario across the states, here in Ipswich is different, we have so many dynamic things happening here, so much building.

"We have 90 rental properties available in Brassall at the moment, properties do stay vacant a bit longer, but if renters are spending $350 a week they would rather a house that's brand new rather than 10 years old.

"Owners say 'my house hasn't been rented for two weeks - what's happening' - there's a lot of development, that's been a big factor too.”

However, Ipswich Zone REIQ Chair and LJ Hooker agent, Darren Boettcher said thanks to the price point of properties in Ipswich, investors out of the southern capitals aren't drying up.

"From a sales point of view the market is strong. We have too much infrastructure and growth to be affected by any price drops, the property prices will be staid,” he said.

"But what we're finding since the banking Royal Commission is there has been a tightening of the lending criteria but we're immune to it - I don't think we're going to see it affect us here, the median sales price is about $320,000-$350,000.

"Since Christmas time the rental market has really tightened and the rental market is very strong in all sectors.”