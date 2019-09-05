Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Best Western Plus Lake Kawana hotel on the Sunshine Coast.
The Best Western Plus Lake Kawana hotel on the Sunshine Coast.
News

Investor takes the plunge with Sunshine Coast hotel

by Chris Herde
5th Sep 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DIVERSIFIED Queensland-based investment group has acquired a Sunshine Coast hotel despite strong interest in the asset from offshore buyers.

Centro Group of Companies has bought the Best Western Plus Lake Kawana Hotel in Birtinya after an expressions of interest campaign on behalf of the vendor Triple B Motels.

Centro director Michael Carr said the hotel will be added to the group's growing accommodation portfolio.

"We are also excited to announce that there will be a rebranding of the hotel to an international brand," he said.

The Best Western Plus Lake Kawana hotel on the Sunshine Coast.
The Best Western Plus Lake Kawana hotel on the Sunshine Coast.

The 4.5-star hotel opened in November 2015 and has 81 suites, a licensed restaurant and bar Wildfire and two adjoining function rooms.

It is 20 minutes from Sunshine Coast Airport and close to a range of major demand drivers and attractions.

CBRE Hotels' Paul Fraser, who struck the deal with Ward Commercial Hotels' Peter Ward, said the campaign generated strong interest.

"We had interest from local and overseas investors, especially from Asian buyers keen to gain a foothold in the tightly held southeast Queensland market," he said.

"Unlike most other accommodation stock on the Sunshine Coast, this asset is targeted at the corporate market, which has helped differentiate it from its surrounding competitors."

Centro director Michael Carr with daughter Nicole at the hotel.
Centro director Michael Carr with daughter Nicole at the hotel.

Mr Fraser refused to comment on the sale price but industry sources believe the hotel would have sold for around $15 million.

The Sunshine Coast has had the benefit of rising tourism market and record infrastructure spend over the past couple of years.

Mr Ward said more than $10 billion has been committed to investment in the Sunshine Coast region from both the public and private sectors.

"This includes the new $305 million runway project at Sunshine Coast Airport, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2020 and is expected to further spur business travel to the area," he said.

best western centro group kawana hotel sunshine coast

Top Stories

    100 jobs in limbo as Ipswich firm goes into administration

    premium_icon 100 jobs in limbo as Ipswich firm goes into administration

    News AN IPSWICH company which has been operating for more than 50 years has gone into voluntary administration.

    How this salon turns hair products in to food

    premium_icon How this salon turns hair products in to food

    News Ipswich hairdressing duo is feeding hungry Australians

    Where magpies are swooping in Ipswich

    premium_icon Where magpies are swooping in Ipswich

    News The black and white dive-bombers are back

    Calls for point-to-point speed cameras on Toowoomba Bypass

    premium_icon Calls for point-to-point speed cameras on Toowoomba Bypass

    News A Toowoomba MP has called for speed cameras on the Bypass.