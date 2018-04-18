Menu
Investigators return to scene of Leichhardt house fire

Helen Spelitis
by
18th Apr 2018 7:34 AM

A MOTHER and her five children have been left homeless after their Leichhardt house was destroyed by fire.

Police guarded the scene on Kynance St overnight after the blaze broke out just before 8.30pm.

The family managed to escape unharmed.

When the five fire crews arrived, the house was "well involved".

Two crews returned to the scene about 2.15am to extinguish a flare up, a QFES spokesperson said.

This morning, investigators will return to the burnt-out residence, to continue investigations into the cause of the fire.

Logan House Fire Support arrived on Kynance St shortly after the fire was reported.

​Louie Naumovski said the single mum did not have insurance and had lost everything.

"We gave them all the necessary items, such as toiletries and toys for the kids, last night," Mr Naumovski said.

"We are now working on finding them somewhere to live."

Yesterday was marked by devastating house fires.

Three people died in a house fire in Brisbane while Mr Naumovski attended five separate incidents in 24-hours.

