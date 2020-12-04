Investigators to probe late night shop fire in rural town

Firefighters put out a fire in a shop in Toogoolawah on Thursday night.

FIRE investigators will probe the cause of a fire which started in a shop in the centre of Toogoolawah late last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fireys were called to reports of a commercial structure fire on Fulham St about midnight.

Two crews attended and the fire was out in 20 minutes.

Firefighters returned later around 5am to dampen down hot spots.

“When they arrived a fire was burning in one end of the shop,” the spokeswoman said.

“We have requested fire investigators to attend.”

Paramedics were on standby but no one required assessment or treatment.

Fire investigators are expected on scene this morning.

