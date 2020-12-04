Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters put out a fire in a shop in Toogoolawah on Thursday night.
Firefighters put out a fire in a shop in Toogoolawah on Thursday night.
News

Investigators to probe late night shop fire in rural town

Lachlan Mcivor
4th Dec 2020 7:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIRE investigators will probe the cause of a fire which started in a shop in the centre of Toogoolawah late last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fireys were called to reports of a commercial structure fire on Fulham St about midnight.

Two crews attended and the fire was out in 20 minutes.

Firefighters returned later around 5am to dampen down hot spots.

“When they arrived a fire was burning in one end of the shop,” the spokeswoman said.

“We have requested fire investigators to attend.”

Paramedics were on standby but no one required assessment or treatment.

Fire investigators are expected on scene this morning.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver crashes while fleeing party assault

        Premium Content Drunk driver crashes while fleeing party assault

        News Party guests and members of the SES detained a woman who hit two parked cars

        Major Ipswich school project scores $2.3 million from Feds

        Premium Content Major Ipswich school project scores $2.3 million from Feds

        News Senator Paul Scarr has announced a significant contribution to a major school...

        Teenager told to stay away from steroids

        Premium Content Teenager told to stay away from steroids

        News A Magistrate has warned a young Ipswich man of the perils of performance enhancing...

        Jets development manager shares ‘eye-opening’ experience

        Premium Content Jets development manager shares ‘eye-opening’ experience

        Rugby League Spending time inside Ipswich State High’s footy Academy beneficial for experienced...