Investigators probing fire at takeaway, house

Firefighters work to put out a fire at Poppys Takeaway shop in Brassall early on Thursday morning. Photo: Kayley Giboulot

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to put out a fire which engulfed a house adjoining a takeaway shop in Ipswich early on Thursday morning.

The first of five crews arrived at Poppys Takeaway on Pine Mountain Road in Brassall at 1.30am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said about a third of the house which adjoined the shopfront was “involved in fire” when crews arrived.

Firefighters then forced their way into the shop to put out a fire which had broken out in its ceiling.

“For the remainder of the morning they were dampening down some hot spots. By 4am the fire was completely extinguished.

“They left it with police for the rest of the night.”

No injuries were reported with paramedics remaining on standby while fireys put out the blaze.

Fire investigators will head out to the scene of the fire Thursday morning with police officers also remaining on site.

Poppys Takeaway was previously known as Uncle Bill’s Takeaway.

The business simply posted that it was “closed indefinitely” on its Facebook page on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the fire was not being treated as suspicious at this stage but they could not yet completely rule out foul play.

