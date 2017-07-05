Pisasale saga: Investigators probe miners’ memorial trust

ANTI-CORRUPTION investigators have probed the books of an Ipswich council-funded memorial trust dedicated to coal miners who died in the area.

The move comes as part of a larger, ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into Ipswich.

Charges including extortion, while not directly related, have already been laid against former mayor Paul Pisasale, who has said he will fight the allegations.

Mayor Paul Pisasale opening the Ipswich Coalminers Memorial. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times Inga Williams

Last Wednesday, two investigators examined payments from the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust as well as the selection of contractors for one stage of its memorial building project.

The memorial raised almost $820,000, with nearly $200,000 of the funds coming from council. It saw the creation of columns in tribute to 186 men and boys who died working in the local industry.

More at The Courier-Mail