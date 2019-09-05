Investigators attend work site after home collapses

A house in South Lismore appears to have lost structural support and fallen.

AUTHORITIES said a home that fell during renovation works won't pose a risk to the public.

It's understood the front end of the home, on Newbridge St in South Lismore, fell from footings or machinery on Monday.

The home, built in 1920, sold in April 30 this year for $405,000.

A house in Newbridge Street, prior to work commencing. Google Maps

A SafeWork NSW spokeswoman confirmed their inspectors had attended the site.

"SafeWork NSW has attended the site at South Lismore where a single storey building has been damaged whilst being lifted," she said.

"SafeWork has confirmed that no one was injured during the incident and security site fencing is now in place.

"A number of improvement notices have been issued and SafeWork's enquiries are continuing."

A Lismore City Council spokeswoman said the works had no development application associated with them as it was an "exempt development" and a DA was therefore not required.

"Council has been advised that (SafeWork) is investigating the incident and a structural engineer is supervising remediation works," she said.

"The site has been fenced off with security fencing and the dwelling does not currently pose a danger to the public."

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known.