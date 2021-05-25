Menu
Investigations are continuing into a fire that destroyed an industrial shed at Wacol early Tuesday morning. Picture: Cam Jay
News

Investigations underway after factory destroyed by blaze

kaitlyn smith
25th May 2021 1:00 PM
Investigations are under way to determine the cause of a blaze which tore through a commercial factory at Wacol early Tuesday morning.

It was about 2.50am when emergency crews were called to Coulson St, near Boundary Rd, in response to a large industrial fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the 50mx50m shed was “well-engulfed” upon the arrival of crews.

A total of 11 crews responded alongside police and paramedics.

He said Energex workers isolated power to the site as firefighters in breathing apparatus worked to contain the blaze.

The fire was fully extinguished about three hours later at 6.15am.

As daylight broke the full extent of damage to the building became clear as warped metal panels hanged from its exterior.

The spokesman said fire investigators remained at the scene this morning, though the blaze was not believed to be suspicious.

There were no reports of injuries.

