Two women were injured in a kitchen explosion at The Red Plate in Airlie Beach this afternoon, September 13, 2020. Picture: Elyse Wurm
News

Investigations ongoing into cause of restaurant explosion

Laura Thomas
Elyse Wurm
,
14th Sep 2020 8:52 AM
TWO women injured in an explosion at a newly-opened restaurant are in a stable condition.

The women, aged 27 and 51, were taken to Proserpine Hospital after an explosion at The Red Plate restaurant about 12.50pm Sunday.

The 27-year-old received burns to her head, lower limbs and airway.

The 51-year-old woman suffered burns to her lower abdomen and legs

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said both women were in a stable condition at Proserpine Hospital.

Whitsunday Police Acting Senior Sergeant Luke Scells said police investigations were ongoing and the restaurant would be inspected today to determine the cause of the explosion.

Speaking yesterday, Whitsunday Police Sergeant Gary Hiles said there was some interior damage in the kitchen.

"My understanding is there's some damage to the roof area," he said.

"I know there are several inquiries to do with gas."

Kitchen hand Moroni Tetai said he had been plating up dishes when an explosion rang out from the fryer, causing a loud bang and flames.

"There was no smell of gas before," he said.

"All I heard was the boom.

"I saw a flash of fire and it just went black."

The Red Plate opened its doors on Thursday, September 3, with a plan to serve up Korean cuisine to diners.

Whitsunday Times

