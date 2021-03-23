Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens on Monday. Picture: Jann Houley
Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens on Monday. Picture: Jann Houley
Crime

Investigations into Norman Gardens suspicious death continue

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
25th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Investigations into a suspicious death in Norman Gardens on Monday are continuing.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police saw a 51-year-old man who had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

 

 

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, was assisting police with their inquiries.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, police have not charged anyone over the alleged incident as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police. Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.

norman gardens rockhampton police sudden death tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief ‘shoulder charged’ victim’s door

        Premium Content Thief ‘shoulder charged’ victim’s door

        News The victim of a home break-in saw the thief carrying the loot in a stolen bag

        Mum lashed out over legal argument

        Premium Content Mum lashed out over legal argument

        News An Ipswich magistrate heard the woman was remorseful after the incident

        Highway reopened following four-car pileup

        Premium Content Highway reopened following four-car pileup

        News There were lengthy delays for peak-hour traffic headed to Brisbane this morning

        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court