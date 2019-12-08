Menu
Aftermath of the Bundamba fires from Saturday. Fire investigators at the scene of the house fire. Picture: Rob Williams
Aftermath of the Bundamba fires from Saturday. Fire investigators at the scene of the house fire. Picture: Rob Williams
Investigations into house fire linked to Bundamba blaze

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
8th Dec 2019 8:04 PM
A LARGE Queenslander was destroyed by flames on Saturday, which sparked the grass fire to take hold at the back of Bundamba.

Police and fire investigators are working to determine how the house fire started, with the property remaining a crime scene yesterday afternoon.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud explosion from the home before flames leapt into the air.

As fire crews worked to contain the blaze, it quickly spread to nearby paddocks.

It’s understood the tenant living at the property was a farmer.

Aftermath of the Bundamba fires from Saturday. The ruins of the house fire in White Street.
Aftermath of the Bundamba fires from Saturday. The ruins of the house fire in White Street.

Containers of fireworks were also kept nearby, one lot exploding from the flames.

Other unexploded fireworks remained in shipping containers on Saturday night.

Fire crews and explosive experts were working together to get temperatures down in the area around the container to prevent any further explosions.

Investigations into the blaze will continue.

