Investigation under way into mystery industrial development

A plant recently built on a parcel of land at Tivoli is part of an Ipswich City Council investigation.

The existence of at least two recently built structures on a block of land at Tivoli is being investigated by Ipswich City Council, after a complaint was sent to its Waste Task Force.

The Task Force was announced in March when, now suspended mayor Andrew Antoniolli, said the Waste Task Force had been formed to crack down on such activity.

Neither the council, nor the land owner was willing to divulge information on the businesses responsible for the new structures.

But the QT understands one is a plant related to the production of bitumen products and the other a shed linked to an export business.

Business operators are required to submit plans for proposed developments to the council for approval, before construction starts.

When buildings are not approved, the council has the power to order the demolition of illegal structures.

Should an operator or landowner refuse to comply with the council's orders, it can also issue fines and prosecute offenders.

The land in question is owned by Beaumont Tivoli Pty Ltd.

But it is not yet clear who was responsible for constructing the structures which are the subject of the investigation.

Beaumont declined to answer questions from the QT, but lawyers acting for the company said the company was "working through the issues" with the council.

"It would therefore be inappropriate to comment at this early stage," Beaumont's lawyers said.

Part of working through those issues will include whether or not a private certifier can approve the structures.

A council spokesperson said the council did not grant "retrospective" approvals but could approve a "suitably certified structure where it comes to our attention that such a structure exists."

The Beaumont property is home to several business operations.