Investigation into old councillor allegations hits wall

The Office of the Independent Assessor has dismissed four complaints against an Ipswich councillor in relation to previous terms.

THE state’s council watchdog says some former senior Ipswich council officers and councillors declined to assist its investigation into allegations a councillor bullied and harassed staff and breached council policy by upgrading to business class flights prior to being sacked in 2018.

Ipswich’s councillor conduct register outlines four allegations which were dismissed in March, following a detailed investigation related to the councillor during previous terms of council.

The Office of the Independent Assessor noted that during its investigation some council records had “considerable gaps” while others could not be found at all.

Independent Assessor Kathleen Florian.

The watchdog said the council’s policies and procedures in place at the time were too broad or deficient in providing “clear guidance on acceptable use of council resources and acceptable expenses” by councillors.



The OIA could not confirm which councillor the investigation related to and whether they had returned to office.

It shelved investigations relating to councillors who were sacked by the state government in 2018, but said it would “revisit” them if councillors were returned to office.

“Queensland councils are required to record the outcome of councillor conduct complaints in their councillor conduct registers, and it is possible that an entry in a register (i.e. complaint outcome) may relate to either a current or a former councillor,” an OIA spokeswoman said.



Of the councillors dismissed in 2018, Sheila Ireland and Paul Tully were voted back into office last year.

It is not suggested that the complaints relate to either of them.



One of the four allegations involved the councillor changing economy airfares to business class “at will” in breach of a local government policy during a previous term, the OIA said.

“Specifically, (the allegation is that) on one occasion the councillor travelled to an interstate meeting on a business-class flight and stayed two nights when the meeting could have been attended in one day,” the OIA said.



The second allegation stated the councillor “communicated with and applied pressure on a local government executive employee, to have another employee removed from a particular role and engaged in bullying and harassment”, in a previous term.

The third complaint alleged the councillor “engaged in ongoing bullying and harassment of a staff member and pressured that employee to regularly purchase IT devices for the councillor”.

The fourth complaint alleged the councillor “publicly and wrongly accused” staff members of “behaving unethically and unduly influencing the outcome of a review”, during a council meeting in 2018.

The OIA dismissed the complaints on March 17.

“Following a detailed investigation, the Independent Assessor dismissed the complaints pursuant to section 150X (a)(ii) of the Local Government Act 2009 on the basis that the available evidence was not sufficient to ground a referral to the Councillor Conduct Tribunal as alleged misconduct,” the OIA said.

“Due to the historical nature of some of the alleged conduct it was difficult to obtain accounts of incidents that could be sufficiently particularised in allegations.

“Of the allegations that were particularised either there was no witness to the alleged incident or potential witnesses did not recall the incident in question, instead providing general observations about the alleged conduct.

“Some former senior council officers and councillors declined to assist the investigation.

“The investigation indicated governance issues existed at the Ipswich City Council during the relevant period, particularly as some records had considerable gaps while others could not be located.

“Some council policies and procedures, in place during the relevant period, were broad and/or deficient in providing clear guidance on acceptable use of council resources and acceptable expenses.

“In some cases, the council had expressly approved the use of council funds or resources for purposes not directly relevant to a councillor’s responsibilities.

“Some allegations could not be dealt with as inappropriate conduct, which involves a breach of a code of conduct, as the Ipswich City Council did not have a councillor code of conduct in place during the relevant period.”

The OIA said in making its decision it took into account the “significant steps” taken by former administrator Greg Chemello and the current council to “address systemic issues of the past”.



Independent Assessor Kathleen Florian this week said she had been contacted by councillors who raised issue with the complaint system being weaponized by opponents.

Complains are made anonymously.

Since the OIA was established in December 2018 up until March 31, no action was required for 1331 of the 2713 complaints lodged to the body.

In that time more than 800 matters became subject to an investigation.

“Regrettably, this can happen in the competitive world of politics, but it is a widespread issue that is not unique to local government nor to Queensland,” Ms Florian said.

“The OIA knows that politicised and other improper complaints are sometimes lodged and our processes are capable of identifying legitimate matters.

“We assess each complaint strictly on its merits, and if it lacks substance it will be dismissed or subject to no further action, but if it raises a reasonable suspicion of misconduct it will be investigated and the subject councillor will be held to account if need be.

“The dismissal of a complaint does not necessarily indicate it was improper, in fact most are dismissed because the allegations don’t raise a reasonable suspicion of inappropriate conduct or misconduct as prescribed by the legislation.”

