State to probe groundwater contamination amid court case

AN INVESTIGATION into potential contamination of groundwater in the Swanbank area is being conducted by the State Government.

The Environment Department confirmed it is reviewing all available data in relation to the precinct where several heavy industries, including landfill, are active.

Historically, the area has also been home to coal mining.

Potential contamination was flagged in a report submitted by expert and former head of the independent Northern Territory Environmental Authority, Dr Bill Freeland as part of an ongoing court case involving Swanbank waste operator Bio-Recycle and Ipswich City Council.

Landfilling at Bio-Recycle's Swanbank site began in 2004.

Since then, inspectors from the Environment Department have visited the site 16 times.

A spokesperson for the department said it could not comment on the specifics of the report submitted, as it was evidence in court proceedings.

"The Department can, however, confirm it has been investigating groundwater within and around the Swanbank area and is currently reviewing all available data, as well as Dr Freeland's report," the spokesperson said.

The land on which Bio-Recycle's Swanbank site sits is listed on the State Government's Environmental Management Register, a list of land likely to be contaminated.

While the property is listed on the register, there is no specific information about what type of contamination may, or may not, be present on the property.

According to the Department, a property that is listed on the register is not necessarily contaminated.

"Land is listed on the Environmental Management Register if certain types of activities (known as notifiable activities) have been, or are being, carried out on the land, or if the land is contaminated land," the spokesperson said.

"Landfilling is a notifiable activity. When land is listed on the EMR for a notifiable activity, it is an indication that the land is likely to be contaminated but it does not mean it needs to be cleaned up or is not suitable for its current land use, in this case, landfilling.

"Although the property is listed on the EMR because land-filling is occurring, it does not mean that the area surrounding the landfill area is contaminated."

The investigation will be finalised "in the coming months".

Bio-Recycle began court action against the council in February after the council rejected the operator's application to increase the volume of material coming into the site from up to 200,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste a year to 450,000.

Town planners acting for Bio-Recycle were contacted for comment.

Legal challenge to Ipswich council decision ongoing

THE council's decision to reject Bio-Recycle's application has been labelled "erroneous, unreasonable and unlawful".

Bio-recycle, trading as Bettergrow at Swanbank, lodged an application with Ipswich City Council last year to increase the height of construction and demolition waste to its landfill site on Memorial Dr.

The site already has approval for landfill capacity of up to 200,000 tonnes of waste a year. Owners wanted to take on 450,000 tonnes a year. The council refused the application and Bio-recycle launched court action. In the original appeal documents lodged with the Brisbane Planning and Environment Court, lawyers for Bio-Recycle argued the development application should be approved in full "subject to conditions that are relevant, but are not an unreasonable imposition on the development".

Lawyers for Bio-Recycle labelled the council's decision to refuse the application as "erroneous, unreasonable and unlawful".

The case before the Planning and Environment court is ongoing.