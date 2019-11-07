CRIME WRAP: Intoxicated son stole Roma father’s car

CRIME WRAP UP: Here’s all the crime that happened in Roma this week.

Pump and flee

A MAN who filled his car with petrol allegedly fled the scene without paying.

Caltex Woolworths on Bowen St reported police on November 5 at 12.09am stating that a man who was driving a silver panel van came in to pay for petrol and stated he had left his card in his car, before getting in and driving off.

The customer has been described as a male in their thirties, of Aboriginal descent and muscular build and wearing dark clothing and sunglasses.

CCTV footage is being reviewed by police but anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Son steals dad's car

A father who allegedly saw his heavily intoxicated son speed past him driving his vehicle reported it to police.

On November 6 at 7.05am, police received a call from the informant who stated he had returned home and saw his vehicle speeding past him, with his son driving it.

He told police the vehicle was locked and his son had allegedly accessed the car keys from inside the residence before stealing the vehicle.

Police also heard from the father the son had been drinking all night.

Upon checks, police found the son to be unlicensed due to a court disqualification.

By the time police arrived, the vehicle had been returned. They breathalysed the son and awaiting drug and drink driving results, and set to issue him a notice to appear in court.

Shattered windscreen

A man's anger got the better of him, taking it out on a windscreen.

A witness called police on November 5 at 7.15pm stating an argument had ensued between a man and woman on Mayne St.

The 28-year-old man allegedly approached the victim in a threatening matter, before punching the 17-year-old female's windscreen, shattering the glass.

Police attended the scene and charged the man with wilful damage and a notice to appear in Roma Magistrates Court on November 26.

Drug driving

Police intercepted a 22-year-old woman on Bowen St at 6.30pm on November 5.

After a roadside drug test, it revealed a positive result for a relevant drug in system.

She was issued with a 24 hour license suspension and a notice to appear in Roma Magistrates Court on November 26.

Wilful damage

Police received a call from a homeowner on Everingham Ave that some had damaged their garden hose by tying it in knots around their gate.

At this time, the offender is unknown, but anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Spate of stealing at high school

A bike was reported stolen at Roma State College from the senior campus. It was reported by the bikeowner at 3.30pm, but said the theft could have occured anytime between 8am-3pm.

A silver coloured scooter was also stolen from the junior campus that same day, which was reported at 4pm to police.

The scooter was described as silver with a black coloured T bar and green handles, with an eyeball sticker. It was stolen from the bikerack near the school administration office.

The offender/s are unknown, but the thefts are believed to be connected. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.