Queensland prison population passes grim milestone

Queensland prison population has reached the unenviable 10,000 milestone amid growing angst from officers working in overcrowded jails who say they're the lowest-paid in the country.

Frustrated prison officers have blasted politicians and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for getting a hefty pay rise as they reveal they are paid less than $50,000 - or one eighth of her salary - in their first year.

It comes as the state's jails are overfilled with prisoner numbers reaching the highest number ever.

The Together union, which represents thousands of custodial corrections officers, said officers were working harder than ever before but were the only public servants to not receive a pay rise.

They have been trying to negotiate a higher salary for prison officers for the last two years however are yet to reach an agreement.

Ms Palaszczuk's salary will increase from $399,955 to about $427,500 by September 2022 - the pay rise effectively half the salary of a first year prison officer.

Together secretary Alex Scott said it was "untenable" politicians and all other public servants received a pay rise when prison officers remained the lowest paid in the country.

"The recent pay increases to politicians and senior officers in the public service means correctional officers are the only public servants not to receive an agreement and pay rise," he said.

"This is intolerable.

"They are the lowest paid correctional officers in the country by a long way.

Together union secretary Alex Scott

"If the Government is serious about providing fair and equitable remuneration across the public sector then it needs to look after these correctional officers who are among the lowest paid and are doing a dangerous job."

Figures released this month by Queensland Corrective Services show the prison population was 9995, with 7324 cells and 9682 "built beds".

It means about 2600 prisoners are doubled up, sharing small cells.

In 2010-11 the daily prisoner average was 5527.

Mr Scott said the officers should receive at least award wages, with additional increases in line with other public servants.

"We've got a situation where the jails are more overcrowded than they have ever been, officers are dealing with more prisoners and more work than they ever have and are facing threats never seen before," he said.

"In those circumstances, to fail to provide a fair and equitable remuneration is just simply untenable.

"We remain at the table with the government and the ball is in their court to propose an offer that will meet the concerns of correctional officers."

A spokesman for Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said negotiations for a replacement agreement had been referred to the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission for arbitration.

"This arbitration will proceed once a decision is made on an appeal by the union about the application of a directive issued by the Newman Government (Directive 12/12) which is presently before the Industrial Court. Consistent with the wage deferral arrangement for the entire Queensland public sector there was no wage increase in the financial year 2020-2021.

"I am advised QCS and the union continue to hold discussions in an attempt to finalise a new agreement."

