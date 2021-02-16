‘Intimate act’ at party sparked Lichaa brawl: cops

Former NRL player Michael Lichaa allegedly assaulted his fiancee Kara Childerhouse after catching her in the middle of an "intimate act'' with old Bulldogs teammate Adam Elliott., police will allege.

Police allege the three had been involved in an argument centering around claims of Lichaa's infidelity last Saturday evening at the home he had recently moved into with Ms Childerhouse.

The 27-year-old former Canterbury forward fell asleep at the Connells Point home and after waking up in the early hours of Sunday morning, he saw his close friend Elliott with his 26-year-old fiancee.

He allegedly assaulted Ms Childerhouse and then punched a window, severely injuring his hand, according to police.

Adam Elliott on the field for the Bulldogs. Picture: Alix Sweeney

At 4.50 am, neighbours called police who responded to what they described as a domestic incident and found Lichaa bleeding badly from a cut hand.

Mr Elliott, 26, and Ms Childerhouse were also at the home along with another woman, according to police.

Police noted Elliott appeared to have injuries but he said they were sustained in training and there have been no charges laid against Lichaa regarding his former team-mate.

"It's alleged that the man had been involved in an argument with another man and woman in the early hours of the morning,'' police said.

"During the argument the man allegedly assaulted the 26-year-old woman, known to him," the statement said.

Kara Childerhouse.

Police have since applied for an Apprehended Violence Order on behalf of Ms Childerhouse.

Michael Lichaa with Kara Childerhouse.

Lichaa was taken to St George Hospital and then transferred to Sydney Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

He was then taken to Kogarah police station where he was charged with common assault (domestic violence), destroying or damaging property (Domestic violence) and stalking intimidating with intent to fear or caus physical harm.

He was granted police bail and will front Sutherland Court on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have referred the matter to the NRL Integrity Unit and would not comment

further but the club's major sponsor, pub baron Arthur Laundy, said he wants to address all the players about their behaviour.

Blood spattered along the driveway of Michael Lichaa’s home Picture: Georgia Clark

"It's disappointing to hear about Adam because I had lunch with him last year when he

Blood spatter at the door of Michael Lichaa’s home Picture: Georgia Clark

looked like leaving to join the Warriors," Laundy told The Daily Telegraph.

"We convinced him to stay. He was a good young fella. We don't have all the details of what happened but I'm going to stick by them.

"However I'll ask to chat to the whole team and say, 'please don't embarrass me. I've

got a good name in business and I'm not going to condone this sort of behaviour,'' the businessman said.

A neighbour said Ms Childerhouse and Lichaa had moved into the home days before

the alleged dispute.

"I saw a younger woman around and I said 'hello' and she said 'my name is Kara and

my husband is Michael," the man said. "They had two kids."

Lichaa and Ms Childerhouse had reportedly only moved into the house days before the incident. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

The resident heard a group of people partying on the deck of the house on Saturday afternoon around 3pm for what appeared to be a house warming, before things allegedly turned ugly.

"They were on the deck drinking all afternoon and after that one man was yelling ... I heard him going on and someone tried to control him," one resident said.

Another resident also heard a ruckus. "The whole afternoon they were going on," they

said.

Lichaa's father said his son had co-operated with police and that the Bulldogs had "a lot to answer to" after issuing a statement on Monday saying the NRL's Integrity Unit was investigating the matter.

"They've got a lot to answer to. They're not doing anything about it. It's a joke," he said.

He said his son, who was recovering at the family home, has "never had anything against him" and was a "good guy" who was doing okay despite the ordeal.

Originally published as 'Intimate act' at party sparked Lichaa brawl: cops