Interstate SES personnel on the way for storm clean up effort

THERE will be more boots on the ground in Springfield Lakes and the western suburbs of Ipswich to assist in the recovery effort after Saturday’s ferocious hail storms.

More specialist SES personnel from New South Wales, Tasmania and around Queensland will arrive on Thursday.

About 15 per cent of the 1700 Ipswich properties damaged in the wild weather were not insured.

HailDrone1_2000: Drone footage of damage caused by storms in Admiral Crescent and Jezabel Drive in Springfield Lakes.

About 3000 requests for assistance have been received in Ipswich and Logan since the weekend, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services assistant commissioner Kevin Walsh said. The hail that belted the city was unlike anything he had ever seen before.

“Whole homes have lost the integrity of their roofs,” he said.

“Complexity has also been increased due to the large numbers of solar panels, so we are taking our time.

“We’ve got large numbers of people who are trained at working at heights in the field.

“We still have 1300 jobs (across) Ipswich City Council and Logan.”

SES crews from New South Wales and Tasmania will be on the ground from Thursday, as will specialist Urban Search and Rescue firefighters.

Due to the massive damaged caused by giant hail stones, jobs are taking longer to complete when compared to the usual leaky roof or blocked drain seen after less intense storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting an isolated and dangerous thunder storm to pass through on Thursday but it is not expected to be as damaging as Saturday.

“We have plans in place for additional (personnel) rotations after that,” Mr Walsh said.

“We are sourcing a lot of resources.

“Most of the jobs required (are) working at heights so we need specialist trained personnel.

“In cyclones you sometimes get roofs removed through winds. The difference in this event was that it was huge, huge hail storms that turned into projectiles basically and damaged the whole integrity of tiled roofs out there.

The ceiling completely collapsed in the Springfield Lakes home of Peter and Kathy Morcus.

“The community needs to be prepared (for any more storms) and if they are still living in a residence that has lost the integrity of its roof, they have to start planning now in terms of where they need to go (on Thursday).”

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding said a “one stop shop” for information for those impacted by the storms will be available by close of business Wednesday at the Shape Your Ipswich site.

Housing providers, Lifeline, insurance companies, Uniting Care financial counsellors, Energex, YMCA, Ipswich City Council community development officers and more are based at the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre and help is also available at the Rosewood Community Centre.

The YMCA centre has provided help for more than 600 people so far, with the storm causing extensive damage to more than 1700 properties.

Local businesses have stepped up to the plate, providing breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

Cr Harding, who is also chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, said about 15 per cent of homes damaged in the wild weather were not insured.

She urged anyone affected to get in contact with the council or pop into one of the two community centres to get help, even if it was just to charge a phone or get some food.

“Energex have put power on to all the homes but they’ve had to issue a lot of form three notices which is a defect notice,” she said.

“This means you can’t put power back into the house until a licensed electrician deems it (safe).

“I think there’s over 1400 homes with that defect notice.

“It’s a really traumatic time for people.”

