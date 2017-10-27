Interstate police looking for wanted man in Goodna

INTERSTATE police are appealing to the community to help find a wanted man, last seen in Goodna.

Patrick Mills, 46, was last seen at St Ives Shopping Centre at Goodna at 5.30am on Wednesday and prior to that, on Tuesday.

CCTV captured the man on two occasions, wearing a red jacket and a black top.

It is believed Mr Mills may have initially travelled to Goodna via a train, possibly from Roma Street Station.

Patrick Mills Contributed

Mr Mills of Caucasian appearance, 170 to 175cm tall, with a medium build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of a bird swallow on his left upper arm and a heart tattoo with the word 'mum' on his right upper arm.

The 46-year-old is wanted in NSW on a revocation of parole warrant and for breaching an order imposed by the NSW Supreme Court.

If sighted, members of the community are urged not to approach Mr Mills; instead, they should contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.