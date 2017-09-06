Interstate police looking for wanted man in Booval

Shane Smith, 34, is wanted by virtue of three outstanding warrant

INTERSTATE police are appealing for public assistance to find a man wanted on outstanding warrants who is known to frequent the Booval area.

Shane Smith, 34, is wanted by virtue of three outstanding warrants relating to alleged domestic violence, property crime and serious traffic offences.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall with a medium build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Shane Smith is believed to frequent the Dubbo area and also the Gold Coast and Booval areas in Queensland.

Anyone who sees Shane Smith is advised not to approach him but to contact triple zero "000".

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/