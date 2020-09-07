Interstate hate for Queensland Premier over border stance

Annastacia Palaszczuk would have to be the most heartless Premier this nation has ever seen.

She should never be allowed to forget her edict that Queensland hospitals were "for our people only", and the pain, suffering, and drama she has caused because of this.

Then there are the people who have not been allowed to visit their sick and dying loved ones or cross streets in border towns to visit their Doctor and Specialist, go to work, or shop.

Then there's the sham quarantine arrangements set up at two Gold Coast golf resorts which are nothing more than grand holidays for footballers, officials, and family members.

Palaszczuk's hypocrisy leaves Daniel Andrews efforts for dead.

Compared to her he just looks like an expert at beating around the bush who has run out of words.

Let's hope Queenslanders don't entrench her heartlessness in their State by re-electing her in October.

Richard Burnett, Wollongong, NSW