Interstate buyers spend $1.2M on Brookwater property

BROOKWATER Estate has once again cemented its status as one of the southeast’s most in-demand suburbs following another million-dollar property sale.

The 883m sq property located at 7/83 Birchwood Crescent was last month snapped up by its proud new owners for just over a $1.2 million

It is the third property of a similar price range to be sold in the area since the start of the year.

Situated within gated Augusta Point, the house generated plenty of interest from a saturated buyers market.

The house features as in-ground pool, large deck and three-car garage.

Brookwater Residential sales agent Irena Marasea said the new interstate owners had acted quickly in making an offer amid fierce competition.

“The sellers decided to move to the Gold Coast to be closer to family,” she said.

“It was launched (to market) just before Christmas and under contract soon after the Festive Season.

“The buyers were drawn to this home because it is located in an exclusive gated precinct with its own private driveway.”

The buyers, a family, are now set to permanently relocate from Victoria to reside at the four-bedroom property.

This latest sale comes amid a housing crisis in Queensland’s southeast, as more interstate buyers look to make the move to the Sunshine State.

Ms Marasea said the property’s proximity to Brookwater’s famed golf course proved an added enticement for the new owners.

The property is situated among the 13th, 14, and 15th holes.

“They were excited to upgrade their lifestyle and enjoy the tranquillity of golf course frontage living,” she said.

The deal marked yet another seven-figure sale to take place in recent weeks for the estate.

Last month, a nearby five-bedroom property on Birchwood Crescent smashed Brookwater’s record for highest-seller after it fetched $2 million.

In the weeks prior, another five-bedder at 14 Turnberry Way sold for $1.58 million.

