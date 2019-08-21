Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was arrested at Park Beach, Coffs Harbour last year.
The man was arrested at Park Beach, Coffs Harbour last year.
News

Snapchat sex predator facing time behind bars

Jasmine Minhas
20th Aug 2019 5:30 PM | Updated: 21st Aug 2019 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SNAPCHAT predator James Michael Brown, 38, who was arrested when he attempted to meet up with an underage girl for sex has today been sentenced to jail.

The Stuarts Point man was arrested by Strike Force Trawler detectives at a Coffs Harbour beach last year as he waited to meet up with the 13-year-old girl he had been sending explicit messages to since she was just 11.

The Tasmanian girl's father had contacted police earlier that year after he discovered the disturbing messages sent via Snapchat on her phone.

Among the countless messages Brown would often tell the girl he wanted to "make babies" with her and asked her to send him nude photos of herself.

Court papers revealed Brown first managed to get in contact with the girl under names like 'Furious' and 'Dennis Furious' via LiveMe, a livestreaming platform designed for young people.

Detectives took over the girl's account and continued conversing with Brown for almost two months before setting up a meeting for his arrest.

Brown appeared at Sydney Downing Centre District Court today on charges of use carriage service to procure child under 16 for sexual activity and use carriage service to transmit/publish/promote child porn.

He had pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment with a non-parole period of four years.

Brown will be eligible for parole on July 19, 2022.

child abuse coffs harbour editors picks jail sentence snapchat strike force trawler
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    First candidate announces for Div 3, plans to fix the CBD

    premium_icon First candidate announces for Div 3, plans to fix the CBD

    Council News A twenty-year resident, cook and aged care specialist is the third member of the Ipswich public to announce their intentions to run for council.

    Maths brains sharpen pencils for huge contest

    Maths brains sharpen pencils for huge contest

    Education How many children will take part?

    • 21st Aug 2019 6:53 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 180 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 180 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 21st Aug 2019 6:45 AM
    Sushi bar cops huge fine for breaching workplace laws

    premium_icon Sushi bar cops huge fine for breaching workplace laws

    News Popular Coast sushi outlet penalised more than $125,000