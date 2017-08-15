Like! Internet lights up over gorgeous Gatton cop

A QUEENSLAND police officer is setting the internet alight and stealing hearts after he helped a reporter.

Constable Mason Jago from Gatton returned a lost phone to the ABC reporter, who later discovered the officer had taken a selfie.

But it's the internet's reaction to Constable Mason's good looks, rather than his good deed, that is swamping the Queensland Police Service's Facebook page.

"Would happily admit to a crime if he was arresting officer," said Careena Perry.

"Time to lose my phone," decided Morgan Casey.

"Why can't the police in Wondai look like this...," wondered Josie Sleeman.

Lisa Marie wanted to know: "Did he leave his number too?"

Others are cheekily tagging friends and family members: "Lauren West, can you find where this guy works, transfer there, then marry him?" asks Dee West.

Comments are being posted almost every minute as the post goes viral.