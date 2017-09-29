Internationally acclaimed musicians to perform in Boonah

COMING SOON: Umberto Clerici will be performing alongside Karin Schaupp in Boonah on October 14.

TWO of Australia's finest internationally renowned musicians are coming to Boonah to present one of only two Queensland concerts in 2017.

Presented by Boonah District Cultural Foundation, the event features Karin Schaupp on classical guitar and Umberto Clerici on cello.

The pair will perform at the Boonah Cultural Centre on Saturday, October 14.

Karin Schaupp is one of the most outstanding guitarists on the international scene. She performs widely on the international stage as a recitalist, concerto soloist and festival guest, and has given countless recitals in Australia, Europe, Asia, the US, Mexico and Canada.

Her unique stage presence and magical, passionate playing have inspired several composers to write works especially for her.

Umberto Clerici was appointed as Principal Cello of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in 2014.

He has performed at some of the most prestigious concert halls including Carnegie Hall in New York, Musik Verein in Vienna, the great Shostakovich Hall of St. Petersburg and Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome. In 2003 he debuted at the Salzburg Festival and in 2012 he performed Tchaikovsky's "Rococo variations” with the Orchestra of the Teatro Regio in Turin conducted by Valery Gergiev.

Umberto plays a cello by Carlo Antonio Testore, made in Milan in 1758.

Together, their upcoming show will take listeners on an emotional journey through life, with songs drawn from all over the world and from different life stages, interwoven with anecdotes about the inspiration behind these timeless melodies.

Bookings are now available at www.liveatthecentre.com.au.