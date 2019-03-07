The challenging job of caring for those behind bars

CARING FOR EVERYONE: Cara Bradley and Marie Finley from West Moreton Health provide care for those who are in correctional centres.

Women play a pivotal part in healthcare. For International Women's Day, The Queensland Times features women who are committed to supporting the local community with their health and wellbeing.

FROM emergency care, coordinating and delivering nurse-led clinics, health promotion activities, conducting health assessments, and providing immunisations and chronic disease management, providing health care in the correctional environment can be challenging.

It's a challenge West Moreton Health nurses and other health care professionals take on every day across four adult prisons and one youth detention centre in south-east Queensland.

West Moreton Health nurse and service development manager, Cara Bradley, said "prisons may not seem like a typical place to work as a nurse, but now that I've worked in prisons, I'd never work anywhere else".

"The job isn't easy but it's a rewarding challenge because prisons are one of the most complex and unique settings to provide care in," she said.

"I see a person - not a criminal - a person who, for whatever reason, has ended up in front of me and needs help.

"Nursing in prisons is not for everyone. You see the best and the worst of people, but I find it very satisfying and a privilege to work with these patients."

Strong leadership and close connections support health professionals in the demanding environment, ensuring they don't feel professionally or personally isolated.

West Moreton Health's director of operations prison health services, Marie Finley, said West Moreton Health's expertise in providing prison health services is well regarded across Queensland, with part of the team's success attributed to the strong support staff and management offer each other.

"It takes a fair bit of courage to work in this setting," she said.

"You have to be brave and you have to build relationships - no one can operate on their own. We lean on each other, we provide support and encouragement, and we all appreciate the importance of the care we provide."

With 164 staff, 120 of who are female, working as part of the West Moreton Health Prison Health services team, Ms Finley said a positive outlook is key to delivering care.

"You have to acknowledge that there will be days that will be hard, but every day is a new day and there's always something to be grateful for," she said.

"Before going home each day, I end my day with seven things I am grateful for - it helps me stay positive and keep perspective on what we are doing as a team and the opportunities we have to improve health outcomes for the people we're caring for."