International Tea Day is here and it’s time to celebrate

It's International Tea Day on December 15. Donna Perera will be dressing in traditional Ceylon garb and serving tea on the day. Picture: Cordell Richardson

DONNA Perera will be hosting International Tea Day events at Tranquil Tea at the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre this Sunday.

Ms Perera, who comes from a Sri Lankan background is understandably passionate about tea – coming from one of the world’s largest exporters.

She said tea is the second most widely drank beverage in the world.

Personally, Ms Perera has a focus on importanting only ethical, environmentally friendly tea and wishes to pass the knowledge to residents.

“Tranquil Tea will hold two tastings that happen and a little bit of awareness on International Tea Day and what it means,” she said.

“Also that day we have education for all the Ipswich restaurants and cafes.”

“International Tea Day started in 2005 to celebrate the workers and the tea producing countries and what they do.”

And now it has made its way to Ipswich. On Sunday, December 15 Ms Perera will run tastings and at 10am and 2.30pm in the afternoon.

Ms Perera said she will be proud to educate locals on sustainable agriculture production, fair trade, new tea varieties and production – as well as how to drink it.