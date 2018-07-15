Menu
A view of Earth from the International Space Station. Picture: AFP/NASA TV
International Space Station to be seen across Queensland

by Talisa Eley
15th Jul 2018 4:15 PM

STARGAZERS will be able to get a good view of the International Space Station as it passes over southeast Queensland tonight, and you won't even need a telescope to see it.

Depending on cloud cover the ISS is most likely to be visible at 6.34pm on Sunday across the region and will remain in the sky for around four minutes.

It has been in the area since Friday, and will remain visible until July 27, but tonight it will be the highest and most obvious in the sky.

In Brisbane the space station will sit 72 degrees above the horizon, first appearing to the southwest.

The satellite, which currently has six astronauts onboard, looks like a bright star passing through the sky, flying as little as 330 kilometres above the earth at times.

It has been in space for 19 years and has gone around the world over 100,000 times, orbiting the earth every 92 minutes.

The ISS travels at over 27,000 k/ph and is bigger than a football field at 108m wide, 72m long and 20m high.

