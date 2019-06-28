International finish to top cycling series

Ipswich cyclist Byron Davies was the overall Category 1 winner at the Giant Ipswich Speed Series at Ipswich Cycle Park.

CYCLING: Jordan Kerby produced the most stunning performance in the final round of the Giant Ipswich Speed series.

The 2017 individual pursuit world champion almost lapped the strong field of Category 1 riders he was up against.

The rain held off for the third round in perfect racing conditions at Ipswich Cycle Park.

The terrific action capped the successful inaugural night series staged by the Ipswich Cycling Club.

Some categories attracted so much interest, riders had to be turned away.

For the younger riders, the focus switches to the Junior State Road Championships in Ipswich from July 12-14.

Events will be run at Ipswich Cycle Park, Queensland Raceway, Middle Road and Haigslea.

Overall winners across the three rounds were:

Category 1 - Byron Davies (Ipswich).

Category 2: Hannes Venter.

Category 3 men: Shannon Duggan.

Category 3 women: Michaela Murray.

Category 4 men: Paul Fletcher.

Category 4 women: Simone Sheppard (Ipswich).

Round three results (Wednesday night): Category 1 - Jordan Kerby, 2 Byron Davies, 3 Hasani Hennis, 4 Kane Richards, 5 Callum Dolby. P Jordan Kerby.

Category 2: 1 Hannes Venter, 2 Stephen Rashleigh, 3 Romain Lovisco, 4 Seb Vejby, 5 Adam Williams. P Adam Williams.

Category 3 women: 1 Elle Leahy, 2 Michaela Murray.

Category 3 men: 1 Gavin Gray, 2 Kurt Tozer, 3 Hugo Thompson, 4 Jason Portas, 5 Steve Lewis. P Shannon Duggan.

Category 4 women: 1 Simone Sheppard, 2 Sandra Stoy, 3 Imogen Alton.

Category 4 men: 1 Ben Crawford, 2 Dominique Verstreken, 3 Nathan Campbell, 4 Lewis MacLennan, 5 Paul Fletcher. P Nathan Campbell.