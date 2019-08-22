Menu
BUSTED: Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped an international driver on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly doing 150km/h in a 100km/h zone.
International driver busted 50km/h over speed limit

Jarrard Potter
21st Aug 2019 6:08 PM
A DRIVER on an international licence was stopped by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly speeding 50km/h over the limit.

About 7.30am on Wednesday morning, a Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol officer was travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom when a silver Toyota Aurion was detected travelling south at allegedly 150km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Police stopped the vehicle, and the driver produced an international driver's licence.

The driver was issued with an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, and his licence privileges were suspended in NSW for six months.

The vehicle's plates were not seized as they were registered in Queensland.

