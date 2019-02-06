International blues star adds Ipswich to her Australian tour

BRITISH blues singer Bex Marshall is returning to Australia for her new tour, with Ipswich set to be one of her stops.

The two time winner of the UK British Blues Award and four time European Blues Awards nominee will be taking to the state at Goodna's Royal Mail Hotel on Saturday, March 30.

This will be her first back back down under in almost 10 years, and she will be playing with her hand-picked Australian band.

Known for her unique style of guitar playing and lyrics, Bex said she was glad to offer something unique to her fans.

"There's not many female players doing what I'm doing, I like the idea of mixing things up," she said.

"My style of playing surely didn't happen overnight, and it's difficult for me to begin to explain how I actually do it sometimes, but it's a mixture of ragtime, slide and bluegrass with loads of lead licks kicking in all at the same time, which means I'm playing two time signatures simultaneously. I have bass lines going on while my percussive beat is slapping the strings."

With three albums to her name, Bootlace (2002), Kitchen Table (2008) and the award-winning House of Mercy (2012), Bex has had success all over the world. Some of her highlights include performances at festivals across Europe, including the London Blues Festival, as well as appearing at Argentina's Cordoba Rock Festival. She has also toured the United States six times, with appearances at the Juke Joint Festival in Mississippi.

For more information about the show, log onto www.royalmailgoodna.com.