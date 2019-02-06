Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bex Marshall will be performing on March 30.
Bex Marshall will be performing on March 30. Contributed
News

International blues star adds Ipswich to her Australian tour

Ashleigh Howarth
by
6th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRITISH blues singer Bex Marshall is returning to Australia for her new tour, with Ipswich set to be one of her stops.

The two time winner of the UK British Blues Award and four time European Blues Awards nominee will be taking to the state at Goodna's Royal Mail Hotel on Saturday, March 30.

This will be her first back back down under in almost 10 years, and she will be playing with her hand-picked Australian band.

Known for her unique style of guitar playing and lyrics, Bex said she was glad to offer something unique to her fans.

"There's not many female players doing what I'm doing, I like the idea of mixing things up," she said.

"My style of playing surely didn't happen overnight, and it's difficult for me to begin to explain how I actually do it sometimes, but it's a mixture of ragtime, slide and bluegrass with loads of lead licks kicking in all at the same time, which means I'm playing two time signatures simultaneously. I have bass lines going on while my percussive beat is slapping the strings."

With three albums to her name, Bootlace (2002), Kitchen Table (2008) and the award-winning House of Mercy (2012), Bex has had success all over the world. Some of her highlights include performances at festivals across Europe, including the London Blues Festival, as well as appearing at Argentina's Cordoba Rock Festival. She has also toured the United States six times, with appearances at the Juke Joint Festival in Mississippi.

For more information about the show, log onto www.royalmailgoodna.com.

goodna ipswich royal mail hotel
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Police need your help to stop road fatalities

    premium_icon Police need your help to stop road fatalities

    News Create a new slogan which will stop deaths occurring on our roads

    • 6th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More could collapse this year if urgent action isn’t taken

    Magic Mike XXL to heat up city

    premium_icon Magic Mike XXL to heat up city

    News The all male dancers will have hearts racing with their new show

    'Free' Chemello changes focus as city's new CEO starts work

    premium_icon 'Free' Chemello changes focus as city's new CEO starts work

    Council News Hiring of the new CEO has a significant effect on the administrator