Interlock, bag of ice in sock a 'wake up call'

The man was busted with a small bag of ice in his sock. Wikicommons

A MAN subject to a legal requirement to drive with an Interlock device fitted to his vehicle to monitor alcohol landed in trouble when he was caught driving without it.

An Ipswich court heard that the driver only owned the car a few days and had intended to get the costly device fitted.

But it was what the offending driver Christian Pena had in his sock worn on his braking foot that greatly interested police - meth.

At the time he was already on a suspended jail sentence for prior offences.

Christian Joshua Pena, 30, a father of four from Forest Lake pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving a vehicle with no prescribed Interlock device fitted at Camira on June 14; and possession of dangerous drugs- methamphetamine.

Prosecutor senior sergeant Brad Dick said police intercepted a black Mitsubishi hatch and detained its driver Pena, searching both him and his car.

Sgt Dick said police officers found in Pena's left sock a small clip-seal bag that held a crystal substance, methamphetamine.

"He became upset saying this was a wake-up call,” Sgt Dick said.

"He was subject to driving with an Interlock device until July 9.

"Says he only had the motor vehicle three days and did have it booked in to have the device fitted.”

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders conceded Pena's traffic record held convictions for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle with a jail term imposed, and drug offences.

And was still subject to a suspended jail sentence at the time of the driving and drug offences.

"He instructs that he drove without the Interlock device as he only had the car three days and had booked it in,” Ms Zanders said.

"The Interlock requirement was from September 2017 until July 9 this year. He was only a month away.”

Ms Zanders said Pena was born in Liverpool NSW before moving to Queensland.

She said he was a father of four who suffers anxiety, and only drive that day after arguing with his partner.

Magistrate David Shepherd sentenced Pena to carry out 80 hours of unpaid community service work.

"There are better things to do with your time than to have drugs,” Mr Shepherd said.

"Providing your family with some moral leadership than running around with methamphetamine in your possession.

"You would not be doing your family any good if sitting in prison.”

Mr Shepherd did not activate the prior suspended sentence- instead extending its operation by one month.

Pena was fined $300 and licence disqualified three months - Mr Shepherd warning "You are on thin ice Mr Pena”.