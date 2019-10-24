Interim upgrade on the cards for Mount Crosby Rd interchange

INTERIM UPGRADES: Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Minister for Main Roads and Transport Mark Bailey and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden at a Warrego Hwy funding announcement earlier this year.

AN INVESTIGATION for an interim upgrade of the Mount Crosby Rd interchange has been completed by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The investigation reviewed options to reduce vehicle queuing on the highway ramps and to improve the function of roundabouts at a cost of $22 million.

It comes after Ipswich West MP Jim Madden asked the Premier to provide an update on her negotiations with Prime Minister Scott Morrision over bringing funding for the project forward.

"I was very pleased to receive the Premier's Response,” Mr Madden said.

"Subsequent to receipt of this response, I decided I would also write to the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, asking him to confirm that the Federal Government would be funding this project on an 80:20 basis and asking him to bring forward funding so work could commence as soon as possible.”

Initially, through an 80:20 federal-state funding arrangement, $400 million was committed to a multi-year program of works on the Warrego Highway commencing from 2022-2023.

However, only $30 million of the Australian Government's $320 million was committed for the upgrade in 2022-2023, with the remaining amount to be delivered later.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said Mr Morrison indicated the Australian Government was prepared to work with Queensland to progress opportunities and accelerate key projects.

"I look forward to reaching an agreement with the Australian Government quickly so that we can progress delivery of key upgrades to Queensland's road and transport networks in the foreseeable future, including upgrades to the Mount Crosby Road interchange,” she said.

Mr Madden said there were still things that could be done prior to upgrades commencing to improve safety at the interchange.

"There are trees and other vegetation blocking the view of drivers, obstructing signs and overhanging the road that, if removed, would improve the interchange,” he said.

"I have contacted the Minister's Office and requested this work be undertaken.

"I have also asked for a safety review to investigate other options to improve the safety at the interchange prior to the upgrade commencing.

"I will continue working with the community, my federal colleagues, the Premier, the Minister and Department of Transport and Main Roads, and doing everything I can to get these badly needed works completed.”