Intercity title eludes Laidley as Hornets women fire

Laidley batsman Michael Topp is clean bowled chasing late runs in the Harding Madsen Shield cricket final at Bichel Oval. Picture: Rob Williams

CRICKET: Regular finalists Laidley are still searching for their first Harding Madsen Shield title after a disappointing batting display in Sunday's grand final at Bichel Oval.

Laidley skipper Alex Welsh gave his team something to bowl out after the Blue Dogs slumped to 8/82 against Toowoomba opponents Metropolitan Easts.

Opener Welsh remained 98 not out as Laidley recovered to post 9/169.

However, that was never going to be enough against the consistent Met Easts batting line-up.

Met Easts secured their first Harding Madsen title by reaching 6/171 with 42 balls to spare.

Laidley had played in two previous finals - losing to Toowoomba Wests in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons.

Wests had won three titles in a row before Mets continued the Toowoomba domination on Sunday.

Laidley seemed to run out of steam after their remarkable semi-final tie with Centrals.

Liam Dean was the only other Laidley batsman to reach double figures on Sunday.

The Blue Dogs were unable to strike early with the ball as Met Easts steadily accumulated the runs needed for victory.

Ipswich Logan openers Lucy Neumann and Jaimie-Lee Strang work well together successfully chasing Wynnum’s target in Sunday’s 2nd grade match at Baxter Oval. Picture: Rob Williams

In the latest Queensland women's competition matches, the Ipswich Logan Hornets first graders lost to University at St Lucia on Sunday.

The Hornets were bowled out for 169 in 48 overs chasing Uni's 252.

However, the Hornets second grade side marched to victory in their Jodie Fields Shield game against Wynnum Manly at Baxter Oval.

The Hornets needed less than 10 overs to reach 0/92 after dismissing their opponents for 90 in 33 overs.

Keely Freiberg took 3/11 off four overs, well supported by Kyrna Crump (2/10), Macy Hauser (2/14) and Ella Harvey (2/13).