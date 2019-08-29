Interactive play zone takes out top spot with award

AN interactive play area made up of brightly coloured hexagonal pods, mirrors and lighting has helped one Ipswich shopping centre win a national award.

Redbank Plaza was announced the winner of the Property Council of Australia's Retail Innovation Award, which acknowledges "outside the box" concepts that positively contribute to the retail space.

The play zone, which is located under the travelator on the ground floor, was designed by the architects from Gray Puksand.

Centre manager Paul Kelsey said Redbank Plaza has long been a meeting place for the Ipswich community, and customer feedback indicates the interactive zones have been well received.

"The interactive community spaces throughout Redbank Plaza help to position the centre as a local meeting hub where our customers feel comfortable to relax and dwell," he said.

Mr Kelsey said travelators in shopping centres are generally considered functional, but the Gray Puksand's design transformed its function into a customer experience.

"We are very excited to accept this industry award together with the architects, Gray Puksand. This interactive play space as part of the travelator design was a significant transition for us in creating these interactive customer zones throughout the shopping centre," he said.

The award follows the recent opening of the interactive Plaza Street Art Zone, as well as the Plaza Kids Cubby Zone in the upstairs foodcourt.