INTERACTIVE: Ipswich school funding, who gets what?

EVERY parents wants their child to have a good education but does that mean spending money on private schools?
The latest NAPLAN figures reveal paying the highest prices doesn't always guarantee the best overall result when it comes to primary school education.
Queensland schools are funded through four sources; the Federal Government, the State Government, fees, charges and parent contributions, and other private sources.
Those funding sources, listed on the NAPLAN website, shows that while the schools with more resources per student scored better on the standardised testing, more money doesn't always equal better results.
Ipswich's top performing school in the 2016 NAPLAN tests was Ipswich Junior Grammar School. Its income equates to $18,245 per student, or $15,384,388 for the 2015 year.
The Springfield Anglican College was the second top performing school with just $12,707 per student, or $10,559,153 overall.
The gap between the total NAPLAN scores for the two schools was 22.
Mount Crosby State School, which has $10,561 per student, also made the list of top performers using almost the same amount of money available per student as the lowest performing school.
Funding vs NAPLAN scores: below average performers
The State Government contributes the most money to state schools, although private schools receive a significant boost through parent contributions, largely collected as fees, and some cash from the Federal Government.
At Ipswich Junior Grammar for example, parent contributions made up the bulk of money available for each student, compared to public schools which are almost entirely reliant on government funding.
The Federal Minister for Education says Commonwealth school funding has grown to record levels from $16 billion in 2016 to more than $20 billion allocated in 2020.
Funding vs NAPLAN scores: Top performers
Where the funding comes from - Ipswich's top performers vs poorer performers
Source: My School
- Figures for 2015 (latest available)
Top performers
Ipswich Junior Grammar School
$18,245 (per student)
Australian Government: $6,711
State Government: $2,074
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $11,113
Other private sources: $1196
Total income = $15,384,388
The Springfield Anglican College
$12,707 (per student)
Australian Government: $7,160
State Government: $2156
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $7,099
Other private sources: $453
Total income = $10,559,153
Ipswich Grammar School
$19,371 (per student)
Australian Government: $6,604
State Government: $2,434
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $10,421
Other private sources: $687
Total income = $18,964,444
Westside Christian College, Goodna
$13,468 (per student)
Australian Government: 7,592
State Government: $2281
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $5,546
Other private sources: $774
Total income = $11, 986, 438
Mt Crosby State School
$10,561 (per student)
Australian Government: $1,886
State Government: $8,289
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $161
Other private sources: $225
Total income = $7,223,933
St Mary's Primary School
$9,655 (per student)
Australian Government: $5,677
State Government: $2115
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $1997
Other private sources: $441
Total income = $5,522,618
St Peter's Lutheran College Springfield
$14,214 (per student
Australian Government: $7642
State/ territory: $2292
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $6600
Other private sources: $605
Total income = $5,970,071
St Augustine's College
$13,040 (per student)
Australian Government: $7,422
State Government: $2514
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $3,286
Other private sources: $486
Total income = $17,699,861
West Moreton Anglican College
$16,163 (per student)
Australian Government: $7,374
State Government: $2,277
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $8,512
Other private sources: $822
Total income = $21,095,865
Struggling (in no particular order)
Ipswich East State School
- Ranked below or substantially below average for all fields
$15,576 student
Australian Government: $2,788
State Government: $12,177
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $251
Other private sources: $359
Total income = $6,136,972
Ipswich West State School
- Achieved mostly close to average at Year 3 level but ranked substantially below average for all fields in Year 5
$11,325 (per student)
Australian Government: $2,124
State Government: $9004
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $82
Other private sources: $115
Total income = $2,661,419
Carole Park State School
- Ranked substantially below average in all fields across Year 3 and Year 5
$13,638 (per student)
Australian Government: $2,523
State Government: $10,826
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $78
Other private sources: $211
Total income = $3,000,359
Redbank State School
- Ranked substantially below average in most fields
$11,064 (per student)
Australian Government: $2,009
State Government: $8,872
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $87
Other private sources: $96
Total income = $2,832,313
Redbank Plains State School
- Ranked substantially below average in all fields
$10,456 (per student)
Australian Government: $1,938
State/ territory: $8373
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $47
Other private sources: $98
Total income = $8,803,669
Brassall State School
- Ranked substantially below average in all fields
$10,716 (per student)
Australian Government: $1967
State Government: $8,497
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $109
Other private sources: $143
Total income = $8,604,912
Leichhardt state School
- Ranked substantially below average in all fields
$11,567 (per student)
Australian Government: $2106
State Government: $9,319
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $17
Other private sources: $125
Total income = $2,914,831
Churchill State School
- Ranked substantially below average in all fields
$10,820 (per student)
Australian Government: $2013
State Government: $8,572
Fees, charges and parent contributions: $39
Other private sources: $195
Total = $4,003,409