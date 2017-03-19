INTERACTIVE: Ipswich school funding, who gets what?

EVERY parents wants their child to have a good education but does that mean spending money on private schools?

The latest NAPLAN figures reveal paying the highest prices doesn't always guarantee the best overall result when it comes to primary school education.

Queensland schools are funded through four sources; the Federal Government, the State Government, fees, charges and parent contributions, and other private sources.

Those funding sources, listed on the NAPLAN website, shows that while the schools with more resources per student scored better on the standardised testing, more money doesn't always equal better results.

Ipswich's top performing school in the 2016 NAPLAN tests was Ipswich Junior Grammar School. Its income equates to $18,245 per student, or $15,384,388 for the 2015 year.

The Springfield Anglican College was the second top performing school with just $12,707 per student, or $10,559,153 overall.

The gap between the total NAPLAN scores for the two schools was 22.

Mount Crosby State School, which has $10,561 per student, also made the list of top performers using almost the same amount of money available per student as the lowest performing school.

Funding vs NAPLAN scores: below average performers

The State Government contributes the most money to state schools, although private schools receive a significant boost through parent contributions, largely collected as fees, and some cash from the Federal Government.

At Ipswich Junior Grammar for example, parent contributions made up the bulk of money available for each student, compared to public schools which are almost entirely reliant on government funding.

The Federal Minister for Education says Commonwealth school funding has grown to record levels from $16 billion in 2016 to more than $20 billion allocated in 2020.

Funding vs NAPLAN scores: Top performers

Where the funding comes from - Ipswich's top performers vs poorer performers

Source: My School

Figures for 2015 (latest available)

Top performers

Ipswich Junior Grammar School

$18,245 (per student)

Australian Government: $6,711

State Government: $2,074

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $11,113

Other private sources: $1196

Total income = $15,384,388

The Springfield Anglican College

$12,707 (per student)

Australian Government: $7,160

State Government: $2156

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $7,099

Other private sources: $453

Total income = $10,559,153

Ipswich Grammar School

$19,371 (per student)

Australian Government: $6,604

State Government: $2,434

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $10,421

Other private sources: $687

Total income = $18,964,444

Westside Christian College, Goodna

$13,468 (per student)

Australian Government: 7,592

State Government: $2281

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $5,546

Other private sources: $774

Total income = $11, 986, 438

Mt Crosby State School

$10,561 (per student)

Australian Government: $1,886

State Government: $8,289

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $161

Other private sources: $225

Total income = $7,223,933

St Mary's Primary School

$9,655 (per student)

Australian Government: $5,677

State Government: $2115

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $1997

Other private sources: $441

Total income = $5,522,618

St Peter's Lutheran College Springfield

$14,214 (per student

Australian Government: $7642

State/ territory: $2292

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $6600

Other private sources: $605

Total income = $5,970,071

St Augustine's College

$13,040 (per student)

Australian Government: $7,422

State Government: $2514

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $3,286

Other private sources: $486

Total income = $17,699,861

West Moreton Anglican College

$16,163 (per student)

Australian Government: $7,374

State Government: $2,277

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $8,512

Other private sources: $822

Total income = $21,095,865

Struggling (in no particular order)

Ipswich East State School

Ranked below or substantially below average for all fields

$15,576 student

Australian Government: $2,788

State Government: $12,177

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $251

Other private sources: $359

Total income = $6,136,972

Ipswich West State School

Achieved mostly close to average at Year 3 level but ranked substantially below average for all fields in Year 5

$11,325 (per student)

Australian Government: $2,124

State Government: $9004

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $82

Other private sources: $115

Total income = $2,661,419

Carole Park State School

Ranked substantially below average in all fields across Year 3 and Year 5

$13,638 (per student)

Australian Government: $2,523

State Government: $10,826

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $78

Other private sources: $211

Total income = $3,000,359

Redbank State School

Ranked substantially below average in most fields

$11,064 (per student)

Australian Government: $2,009

State Government: $8,872

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $87

Other private sources: $96

Total income = $2,832,313

Redbank Plains State School

Ranked substantially below average in all fields

$10,456 (per student)

Australian Government: $1,938

State/ territory: $8373

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $47

Other private sources: $98

Total income = $8,803,669

Brassall State School

Ranked substantially below average in all fields

$10,716 (per student)

Australian Government: $1967

State Government: $8,497

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $109

Other private sources: $143

Total income = $8,604,912

Leichhardt state School

Ranked substantially below average in all fields

$11,567 (per student)

Australian Government: $2106

State Government: $9,319

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $17

Other private sources: $125

Total income = $2,914,831

Churchill State School

Ranked substantially below average in all fields

$10,820 (per student)

Australian Government: $2013

State Government: $8,572

Fees, charges and parent contributions: $39

Other private sources: $195

Total = $4,003,409