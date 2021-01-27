’Intelligent’ Ipswich juniors finetune for Qld trials

HAVING worked with a group of promising Ipswich juniors since last year, regional coaching director Hugh Hocking has praised their commitment.

The players selected in under-15 and under-18 state squads have been doing extra training with Hocking and another dedicated coach Neil Shearer at the Ipswich Hockey Complex since last October.

They have been preparing for next month's trials at the State Hockey Centre where squads in both age divisions will be trimmed to teams for national championships.

Hocking said the young players had worked incredibly hard "especially coming off the back of a disrupted and disjointed last year''.

"Their workrate has been fantastic,'' Hocking said.

"And it's really good to see them both identify their own limits and then push harder to improving their abilities.''

Hocking said the focus was on making them "more intelligent athletes''.

Those working with Hocking and Shearer also gained access to strength and conditioning assistance.

The Ipswich under-18 players preparing for trials from February 5-7 are Lani Blackman, Victoria Heffernan, Grace Vermeer and Riley Profke.

The national championships are scheduled for Launceston in April.

Attending the under-15 trials from February 12-14 are Ipswich talents Charlotte McDowell, Lachlan, Sam and Tom Savage, Austin Smith and Ryan Pickering.

The under-15 nationals are set down for Bathurst in April.

VITAL INFORMATION: Check out how the new Ipswich Hockey season is shaping up

Hocking is also preparing for Ipswich Hockey's Open Day on February 7.

New players can try hockey, talk to key officials and sign on with a club of their choice if they enjoy the experience.

The open day is from 3-5pm at the Ipswich Hockey Complex at Raceview.