'An insult to coalminers': MP's swipe at Labor colleagues

MAVERICK MP Jo-Ann miller has delivered what could be one final swipe at her Labor colleagues on the eve of the State Election, slamming their response to the findings of her black lung committee.

Just two months after likening Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to Joh Bjelke-Petersen, Ms Miller rose again in the house to slam the Government.

She described their response to her commitee's findings and recommendations into the re-emergence of the disease as an "insult to our coalminers".

Ms Miller stared down her side of the house as she delivered her speech, calling into question the calibre of MPs including backbencher Duncan Pegg.

"The hearse is waiting in the driveway in some of these coal miners' homes," she said. "Men are dying of this preventable disease yet the callous disregard of that committee to give even a sideways glance to coalminers evidence ... shows the real calibre of those members' values and principles.

"Have no doubt, this will be an election issue across the coal fields, coals towns and coal cities of Queensland," she said.