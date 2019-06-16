Insta couple’s request for cash to fund trip backfires

c c c c c c c

An Instagram couple is begging for more than $16,000 online so one of the influencer's mothers no longer has to work two jobs to support them, saying working would be "detrimental".

Catalin Onc and Elena Engelhardt, aka Another Beautiful Day, launched a GoFundMe campaign with a target of $16,229 (10,000 euros) so they can tandem cycle to Africa.

The couple say that getting a job would be "detrimental" and that there aren't many jobs for which they are qualified.

"It has now come to the point again where we must ask for money in order to continue doing what we do," the post reads.

"Some will just tell us to get jobs, like everyone else and stop begging. But when you have the impact we do on others' life, getting a job is not an option.

"We could model and make fast money, but we don't want to advertise consumerism. A normal job at this point would be detrimental."

Instagram couple Elena Engelhardt and Catalin Onc. Picture: Sally TM Photography

Cat and Elena have 33,000 followers on Instagram where they list themselves as "lovers, travellers, dream chasers".

They spent time in Australia in 2016 and their globetrotting posts document travels to Indonesia, Italy, France, New Zealand, the UK, Nepal and Denmark.

The couple post under the name ‘Another Beautiful Day’. Picture: Sally TM Photography.

The pair says that Cat's mum is even funding the couple's lifestyle by working two jobs.

"At this very moment, my mother is funding us, she works two jobs and has not much herself. We didn't ask her for money but she loves that she is able to help.

"Mom, I want you to know, that it is not only us but hundreds of others that benefit from your help." The campaign raised $130 in a week.

The outrageous post then says during a recent trip to the Himalayas they decided it would be "selfish" not to stay on social media.

"After recently spending time trekking in the Himalayan mountains, learning about myself and seeing how others live, not returning to social media would have been selfish."

The couple has attracted a backlash from people on their GoFundMe page. Picture: Sally TM Photography

Reactions online have been scathing. Comments on the GoFundMe page included: "This is a joke, right?" and "You don't inspire anything but laziness and self importance."

The couple told Confidential that they would comment after their tandem trip.