Inspiring youth speak out for Ipswich Rotary

INSPIRING: Rotary Club of North Ipswich president Anita Dwyer presents certificates to the students who took part in the Youth Speak competition. Contributed

THE Rotary Club of North Ipswich have given out awards to five promising public speakers following their Youth Speak 2018 speaking competition.

Students from Year 8-12 each delivered passionate speeches on the topic Be the Inspiration.

Yolanda Baltasar from Ipswich State High school was awarded first prize, followed closely by runners-up Ashleigh Richardson from Ipswich Girls Grammar School and Sophia Barns from West Moreton Anglican College.

Rotary Club of North Ipswich president Anita Dwyer presented the certificates, commending the students on their ability to speak in a public forum.

"Great communication is one of the most important features of a vibrant community," she said.

"We are proud to give these future leaders a platform to demonstrate and practice their skills and to inspire them to be the best people they can be."

Mrs Dwyer also said this was the 28th year the speaking competition had been held and was regarded as one of the most important community projects sponsored by the club.

Bette Howard from Toastmasters was also there on the night and gave feedback on the speeches and encouraged all students to keep perfecting their speaking skills to become even better communicators.