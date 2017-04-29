26°
Inspiring exhibition of a child's life in world hot spots

Joel Gould
| 29th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
HOLLETT COMMENT: Bangalore, India. These boys crafted cameras out of pipes and copied my movements. They wanted to be cameramen. I found this so beautiful. They are refugees from Bangladesh. They collected rubbish to survive. Thousands live in illegal camps and risk being jailed for being in India without a visa.
Aaron Hollett

THE EYES of the children reveal grief and joy, sometimes hate, and often bewilderment.

But once you have glimpsed the images taken by the ABC's Middle East Bureau cameraman, and former QT photographer, Aaron Hollett, of children in some of the world's most troubled regions, you will not forget them.

An exhibition of 29 of Hollett's images titled, Innocence: Images of children from India and the Middle East, is now on display at the Cactus Espresso and Wine Bar in Ipswich and will be throughout May.

The former QT photographer and dual Walkley winner was posted to New Delhi for three years before moving to Beirut 18 months ago with the photos in the exhibition taken in various countries including Yemen, Northern Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Gaza and India.

 

Gaza Strip, July 2014. A boy stands in his house which was destroyed by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City.
Aaron Hollett

Some of the pictures were taken on an SLR, but most with an iPhone.

The children Hollett has photographed live in some of the most dangerous countries on earth, with many of the images capturing tragic circumstances.

The look in a young boy's eyes "of sadness, fear and hate" , after losing two siblings after an Israeli helicopter had targeted them in July, 2014, while playing soccer on a beach in the Gaza Strip is a look Hollett says he will "never forget".

 

Curator Andrew Spark hanging the Innocence exhibition at Cactus Espresso Bar.
Rob Williams

There is another shot of a Gaza boy standing in what was his house before it was obliterated by an Israeli airstrike... alone and in despair.

"The boy was standing pretty much at his front door... dwarfed by all the destruction," Hollett says.

"Every person in that neighbourhood had their house destroyed on purpose, to smash their will."

Hollett says the children who experience these horrors are changed.

"They are resilient, but there are deep psychological problems that children do have from these sorts of things.

"They play differently... but when there are bombs dropping you find kids can sometimes get excited and almost manic.

"It fuels them sometimes. It is something that is wrong. It shouldn't be that way."

But the images are not all doom and gloom by any means.

 

Beqaa Valley, Lebanon. September 2016. Syrian refugees play with an old bike next to their camp. There are over one million registered refugees from Syria, living in Lebanon, 53% of them children.
Aaron Hollett

"I try and capture them being happy, too," Hollett says.

"People think you have a hard time because you are covering war zones, but I see beautiful things.

"Maybe I want to notice that and look for the happiness, and there is plenty of it there.

"I just want to try to show that people around the world are all pretty similar, especially children, in that they want and need the same things that we all need.

"All children need is care, attention, love and shelter; the simple things.

"Children don't put on a face, in the sense that they don't try to be something they aren't," Hollett says.

"I find kids are not embarrassed by the camera.

"They are always interested in what you are doing and come up and chat to you and ask you where you are from.

"When I take photos of kids, I see their innocence."

One of the QT's favourites is from Bangalore, showing two young refugee boys from Bangladesh mimicking Hollett "the photographer" with two pipes they had turned into makeshift cameras. One had also found a stick he turned into a tripod.

"The kid on the left was quite a character and he followed me around for half the day copying me," Hollett says.

"I was filming some birds and he said 'why are you shooting the sky for'. He was almost telling me what I should film."

An image of a young boy in Nepal playing a harmonica in 2015 after an earthquake had destroyed his orphanage is part of the exhibition, and reveals how the simple things in life can be a solace.

 

HOLLETT COMMENT: Batase, Nepal, April 2015. When the April 2015 earthquake struck Nepal, many thousands of families lost their homes. I travelled high into the mountains North of Kathmandu with Stephen McDonell for 7.30 We passed so many villages on the way, desperate for help, but none came for weeks. Most people wanted the tarpaulin on the top of our 4WD. I remember watching this boy, play the harmonica, badly for hours. It was his way of coping with the horror of what had happened.
Aaron Hollett

"It was his way of coping with the horror of what had happened," Hollett says.

Kids being kids is captured succinctly by an image of two young Syrian boys trying to fix a bike near their refugee camp in Lebanon.

"They were just pretending to be mechanics and playing like kids do, and I thought that was great... considering so much other stuff they had to deal with," Hollett says.

"There were clips from that camp of rats biting (refugees') faces. Those kids were doing what they would have done a year or two ago before they had to leave."

Hollett's images provide a sense of perspective.

 

ABC Middle East Bureau cameraman and former QT snapper Aaron Hollett on the job.
Contributed

"What you think in Australia is a big deal may not be such a big deal in the scheme of things," Hollett says.

"There are a lot of racist undertones in Australian culture that really annoy me and I think... why.

"I try to show that people are all the same really. Most of the people in these photos are probably Muslim, but they are people like you and me who want the same things."

ABC Middle East correspondent Matt Brown says Hollett has "a great eye for pictures that connect you with the subject."

"He's excellent at shooting those dramatic moments that so often make the news: bombs and misery," he says.

"But it's often the close ups, the more intimate portrayals of the people he meets, that most catch the eye."

Brown says Hollett's pictures have an impact because he cares about the people in them even if, at times, he is just passing by.

"Aaron has met a good number of the millions of children affected by poverty and conflict, some of them badly traumatised, scarred and maimed, but he's maintained a humanity that you can sense behind the lens, a genuine empathy that shines through," he says.

 

HOLLETT COMMENT: Gaza Strip, July 2014. We interviewed a boy who had lost two of his brothers after an Israeli helicopter gunship had targeted them on a beach while they played soccer. They sought refuge in a shed after they were fired upon. The shed was obliterated and two of the boys were killed. I will never forget the look in this boy&#39;s eyes. It was sadness, fear and hate.
Aaron Hollett

Curator of the exhibition Aaron Spark, a friend of Hollett's who worked with him at the QT, says he has hung the images "so they look like photos you put on your fridge, so you realise they are children who come from these far away places, but they are still children".

Spark has called the exhibition Innocence for good reason.

"You can still see the innocence in the children's eyes and also the wonderment of 'what the hell is going on around me'," he says.

"Even though they have grown up with this, they are still children.

"It is the 'innocence' of not knowing that other people live in different ways."

Spark says it is an important exhibition also due to the fact that an Ipswich photographer has taken the images. It is a great 'local lad made good' exhibition in the true sense.

Cactus owner Rachel Nolan, a former Queensland Arts and Finance Minister, has known Hollett since childhood and says she is thrilled to hang his work.

"This is a beautiful, thought-provoking exhibition from someone who has unpretentiously gone out and done quite remarkable international work," she says.

"It's good to show it back in Ipswich."

All images are suitable for framing, printed on high quality art paper and are available for $110 each.

All proceeds from sales go to Medicins Sans Frontieres (MCF), or Doctors Without Borders, the world's leading independent organisation for medical humanitarian aid.

Topics:  aaron hollett abc gaza ipswich middle east

