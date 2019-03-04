Inspiring events for International Women's Day

Former Olympic modern pentathlete Kitty Chiller will be one of the many inspiring women speaking in Ipswich for International Women's Day and Queensland's Women's Week.

Former Olympic modern pentathlete Kitty Chiller will be one of the many inspiring women speaking in Ipswich for International Women's Day and Queensland's Women's Week. Fernando Frazo

ipswichFOR more than a century, communities across the world have gathered to celebrate International Women's Day.

The first gathering was held in 1911 and over the years it has grown to be a global celebration to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women.

This year International Women's Day is held annually on March 8 and is incorporated into Queensland's Women Week. This year's theme is Invest in women. Invest in the future.

Here is a full list of events which you can attend:

The Zonta Club of Ipswich will be hosting an International Women's Day breakfast on Friday, March 8 from 6.45-8.30am at the Racehorse Hotel in Booval. To attend, send an email to eventsipswichzonta@gmail.com and they will send you an invitation.

The Domestic Violence Action Centre will be attending a movie screening of The Basis of Sex at Limelight Cinemas on Friday, March 8 from 6.30-9.10pm. To register your attendance, log search Ipswich International Women's Day on Eventbrite. It is free to attend.

Centro Church will be hosting a Women of Influence night at Nexus Lounge, Level 2 Multiplex Building, 1 Pring St, Ipswich, from 7-9pm. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchases online by searching Women of Influence on Eventbrite.

Lockyer Information and Neighbourhood Centre Inc will be hosting a morning tea on Wednesday, March 6 from 9.30-11.30am at the Gatton RSL. A guest speaker will be addressing the subject of financial challenges that women face, as well as a fashion parade. Phone Linda Roberts on 5462 3355 for more information.

Ladies of Rosewood are invited to the Rosewood's Triple F Bunch (Friends, Finances and Fun) morning tea at the Rosewood Cultural Centre on Tuesday, March 5 from 9.30am-noon. Phone Donna Hanlon on 0416 284 914.

Ipswich Women in Business will be hosting a International Women's Day Lunch at Dovetails Restaurant on Friday March 8. Amanda Waschevski from The Salt Mama will be the guest speaker. Arrive from 11.30am for lunch to be served at noon. Tickets are $28 and includes lunch and lucky door prizes. Reserve your seat by phoning 0402 592 335 or email ipswichwomeninbusiness@gmail.com.

Australian Olympic swimmer Libby Trickett will be the guest of honour at the International Women's Day Lunch at the Orion Hotel on Friday, March 8 from 11.45am-2.30pm. log onto the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce at www.gscc.com.au to book. Tickets are $79.

Olympian Kitty Chiller will be attending the International Women's Day event hosted by the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce on Monday, March 11 from 9.15-10.45am at the North Ipswich Reserve. Tickets are $44 for members of $66 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, March 8.