Inspiring efforts: St Edmund’s shoot high in 2020

The St Edmund's College First V basketball team won the AIC premiership this year.

The St Edmund's College First V basketball team won the AIC premiership this year.

IN a tough year for students, teachers and sport co-ordinators, St Edmund's College celebrated some memorable successes.

Students rose to meet the COVID-disrupted challenges and maintain St Eddies fine traditions.

Here's a snapshot of some outstanding achievements and inspired efforts at the College.

1. St Edmund's College leading sporting success in 2020.

This year St Edmund's won the AIC 1st V basketball premiership.

The feat was on the back of a shared premiership with Marist College Ashgrove in 2017 and consecutive runners-up in 2018 and 2019.

St Edmund's were lucky enough to win the game in a grand final, which doesn't usually occur in the Association. This added to the excitement of the occasion.

A large portion of the St Edmund's side was graduating year 12 students and the result was just reward for the years of hard work the boys have put into their game.

SHINING STARS: St Edmund's good sports

The St Edmund's College First V basketball team won the AIC premiership this year.

2. A favourite St Edmund's College sporting moment.

St Edmund's 12 years cross country team took out the Age Group Premiership this year (shared with Villanova College).

This was only St Edmund's third cross country premiership since AIC began in 1999.

In a sport that involves so much dedication, hard work and commitment, St Eddies had a core group of about seven or eight boys that trained consistently. This work was rewarded at their first AIC Championship hitout.

The St Edmund's College 12 years cross country team that won the Age Group Premiership.

3. St Edmund's College sporting dux or sportsperson of the year for 2020.

Each year St Edmund's College award the JP Mulkerin Shield to a senior student/s who demonstrate outstanding contribution to sport.

This year the dual recipients were Merrick Small and Patrick Towne. Both boys have been committed to sport at St Edmund's since they started in year 7 (2015). They have displayed excellence across a variety of sports for many years.

4. A courageous or inspirational individual or team effort at St Edmund's College this year.

The massive improvement from St Edmund's 10A football side was a great effort from the group. The St Eddies team came from a seventh place finish as a 9A side in 2019 to a shared premiership with St Peter's Lutheran College. That was huge.

5. Sporting hopes for 2021.

Director of Sport Max Luxton said 2021 would be all about getting back to some normality with the St Edmund's sporting program.

"2020 has been challenging with cancellations, postponements and revised competitions so it will be good to get back to a normal home and away season where we play a sport/s for a full season and students and teams can develop and grow over that time,'' he said.