Inspiring concert to celebrate Indigenous children

Aunty Sharron Lindh (on stage) with her daughter Jessica Midgely (right) and niece Tianhi Boschman (left) singing to the children at Ipswich Central Library.

INDIGENOUS Insights founder Sharron Lindh hopes to make her National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day concerts an annual event.

This is her second year of holding the concerts, the first this year on August 31 at Ipswich Central Library and the second to be held on Monday at the Springfield Central Library.

"To stand on stage and see all their beautiful faces, to hear them singing my songs and doing the actions brings so much joy to me, sometimes I try my hardest not to cry while I'm up there, it's such an amazing feeling,” Ms Lindh said.

"Through song, dance and music we can learn about culture, our languages, our animals, the environment and our Mother Earth.

"Music brings joy and healing to all ages. It's a great honour to be able to sing with them and celebrate who they are.”

A proud Wiradyuri Gamilaraay yinaar, Ms Lindh said the children called her Aunty Sharron, but she's not an elder, the children gave her that title when she first started work at Ipswich Central State School as the Aboriginal Teacher Aide/Education Worker.

"It just happened naturally, she says, and culturally that's our way, I feel very honoured to carry that respectful term of endearment,” she said.

National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day is celebrated on August 4 each year, this year's theme was celebrating our children for 30 years.

"It's a chance for all Australians to show their support, to learn about our community, our culture and our families and the huge role they play in the lives of our children,” Ms Lindh said.

"We all play a role in creating health, happiness and a great future for our children.

"It's such a blessing to see so many of our Elders there, they play a huge role in the lives of our children and our community.

"Our children are the heart of our families and the centre of our communities, they are the youngest of the oldest living culture in the world and that's something to truly celebrate!

"I hope that I can inspire our young ones right through to our older people to know they can do anything. I never thought I would ever be doing what I am now. But if you have the passion, love and support, you can do anything.

"I am so very grateful for my family, the traditional custodians, the elders and the Ipswich community for believing in me and supporting me.”

How it all started...

Ms Lindh founded Indigenous Insights back in 2005, the business focuses on cultural education and well being for children, families and educators, providing professional and personal development, and early childhood teaching.

Her passion for working with children started the moment she stepped into Amaroo Kindergarten at 19, working as a relief assistant for a year. From there she knew she belonged working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

When she started the business she was working part time at Ipswich Central State School.

After having cancer in 2009, she came to the reality that "life is too short”, she went full time with her business after her recovery in 2012 and has never looked back.

Now she has 27 years of experience within the early childhood and primary sectors, driven by her experiences and a passion to provide better educational outcomes for all.

Aunty Sharron was nominated, and won the 2016 Child Friendly Excellence Award for her valuable contribution to families and children.

She is also the personality for the Early Years Count Campaign, recording and creating the Elders as Storytellers campaign song Ngurambangga Yanhanha-Walking on Country in 2017.

"I was totally blown away that I was chosen for this role, such a huge responsibility. One of which has changed my life completely, it was a magical journey.”

Ms Lindh spent time respectfully connecting with elders from different country around Queensland with a film crew, and members from the Department of Education.

As she spent time listening to the elders their messages were strong: "A good foundation for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children needs to be laid in those early years.”

"As I listened with my heart, the song Ngurambangga Yanhanha was born, respectfully sung in my late mother's language.

"It was a great honour hearing the elders' stories and listening to country, and all the creatures, you see not only was I singing for our children but I was singing for our animal family as well, they too have babies, that need to be heard and seen, as we all live together on this sacred land.”