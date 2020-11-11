Inspirational young Ipswich man on mission to help homeless

Ipswich man d'Arcy Witherspoon is the founder of charity Down to Earth.

A DRIVEN and selfless young Ipswich man who has made it his mission to help the homeless in his home town and beyond has been recognised for his tireless efforts.

d’Arcy Witherspoon, 21, is the founder of charity Down to Earth, which he started on his own a year ago.

He began helping homeless people as a student at St Edmund’s College and realised it was something that was sorely missing in his life.

The 21-year-old drives his van four nights a week to cook food for the homeless.

With his trusty portable gas stove in tow, he started driving around the streets in his black van to cook food and lend an ear for whoever needed it.

Mr Witherspoon now collects between 2000 and 3000 cans and bottles a week for the Containers for Change recycling scheme in order to fund the purchase of supplies.

He receives bags of containers from supporters across Ipswich, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, as well as donations of food and clothes, to distribute to those living rough.

Mr Witherspoon usually only gets four or five hours of sleep a night and has put his business and commerce studies at the University of Southern Queensland on hold for now.

The demand for his work only grew during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After working all day at Woolworths, he heads out three nights a week in Ipswich and Brisbane and also ventures to the coast one night a week.

“I get so much life from it,” he said.

He partners with fellow charities Rosies and Orange Sky on Wednesday nights in Queens Park as part of a co-ordinated effort to provide laundry services, food, drink and company.

Mr Witherspoon met Orange Sky founders Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett at 14 and looks up to the pair as “heroes.”

“COVID actually stuffed up everything,” he said.

“Because charities, rotary clubs and schools that used to cook up food in the parks for the homeless couldn’t do it because of COVID restrictions.

“I just started to go around and take over. There was still people to be fed.

“Ever since then I haven’t stopped. There was so much to be done and it gave me so much confidence.

“I started to get all my friends on board. I’ve got a team of probably about 10 friends that come out and cook up with me at Queens Park.

“They love it, it’s such a good time.”

Mr Witherspoon also works for food rescue charity OzHarvest and wants to serve as a link between them and Woolies so more food can be saved from the bin.

“I’ll be giving advice and passing feedback and being that middle man between Woolworths and OzHarvest,” he said.

“I think there is so much potential in the food waste at Woolworths.

“I just want to execute it.”

A website is being set up so people have a one-stop shop to donate containers, food or other items and a place to share the personal stories of the people he meets on the streets.

Never one to take the credit himself, Mr Witherspoon said it was the support of his generous community that made it all possible.

He was nominated for Queensland’s Young Australians of the Year award, which went to brothers Daniel and William Clarke at a ceremony on Tuesday night.

Mr Witherspoon said the recognition showed he was on the right track.

“They all got behind me,” he said.

“I couldn’t have done this myself.

“It shows the power of doing it together. I’m really glad I got the community and all my friends on board, that’s the best decision I’ve ever made.

“I like to give everything a crack. I’ve only started this journey not only a year a go.

“That just shows this is the direction I need to go.”

