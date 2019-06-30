Inspirational Corey lifts Ipswich to symbolic victory

Knights goalscorer Emmanuel Peter takes on the Souths United defence in today's 4-1 QPL victory at Bundamba.

FOOTBALL: It's amazing what a proud Ipswich club can achieve when it bonds and remembers its dedicated people.

That was exactly the case when the Ipswich City Bulls held out a determined opponent early before lifting to secure a valuable 6-2 victory.

The Bulls won Saturday night's Capital League 1 match against Annerley after the club's Reserve Grade side also notched an important 3-2 success at Sutton Park.

With both teams chasing a spot in the finals, some extra motivation provided a timely boost.

The Bulls wore a special jersey designed by 2009 premiership-winning captain Corey Eggmolesse, who retains strong ties to the Brassall-based club.

His "bloodline'' theme, during a NAIDOC round of football, highlighted all the important people who make a club a success.

"It was brilliant,'' current Bulls top grade captain Joel Munn said, reflecting on the efforts of good mate Eggmolesse following City's much-needed win.

"He come in and gave a speech . . . motivated the boys before the game, which was really nice of him and we ended up smacking them 6-2.''

Munn said although Annerley were unlucky to have a player sent off before halftime, his team deserved the victory on a memorable night for the club.

Annerley got back to 2-1 in the second half before the Bulls took charge.

Munn said Eggmolesse's jersey design was fantastic, bringing together the club's vital links, on and off the field.

"I've known Corey since I was about eight,'' Munn said.

"A lot of the boys know him and have respect for him so it was good to have him to give us the speech and it was good to win for him as well on the NAIDOC weekend.''

The skilful Trent Griffiths scored a crucial early goal that set a platform for City's win.

Zygan Condie netted a double, being joined on the scorer's list by Jay Kitching, Nick Carson and Ronnie Batal.

Carson also scored in City's earlier Reserve Grade win.

Jay Kitching was one of Ipswich City's best in their 6-2 win over Annerley. Rob Williams

Munn said midfielder Kitching and striker Condie were among the team's best.

With another local derby looming against Western Spirit at Kippen Park on Friday night, Munn said his team's main focus was fielding its best team each week.

"In the last few weeks, we've beaten the top two teams,'' the Bulls skipper said. "That gives us a bit of a boost.''

In this afternoon's Queensland Premier League game, the Ipswich Knights hit back strongly to outrun Souths United 4-1 at Bundamba.

Consistent performer Emmanuel Peter scored a double as the Knights put a disappointing previous week loss to Mitchelton behind them.

"The first half was a little bit shaky . . . but the second half we were reasonably fluent and probably could scored a few more,'' head coach Andy Ogden said.

"We're happy to score four goals and get us back on track (for finals' contention).''

Meanwhile, Western Pride have to regroup after losing 4-0 to Redlands United in Friday night's rain-affected match at Cleveland.

With the Magpies Crusaders beating Sunshine Coast over the weekend, Pride are now five points adrift of the safety zone in this year's National Premier Leagues competition.

Saturday night's home game against Sunshine Coast becomes a do-or-die match- if Pride are to escape joining the Knights in next year's QPL.

In Capital League 3, Springfield kept their top two hopes alive with a 4-0 victory over Teviot Downs on Friday night.

"We're hanging in there,'' coach Michael Keating said. "We have some huge games coming up.''

State of play

NPL: Redlands United def Western Pride 4-0.

QPL: Ipswich Knights 4 (Emmanuel Peter 2, Lucky Joe, own goal) def Souths United 1. U20: Knights def Souths Utd 10-1. U18: Knights def Souths Utd 6-1.

CL1: Ipswich City 6 (Zygan Condie 2, Trent Griffiths, Jay Kitching, Ronnie Batal, Nick Carson) def Annerley 2. Reserves: Ipswich City 3 (Jack Ryder 2, Nick Carson) def Annerley 2.

CL3: Springfield 4 (Nathan Crowley, Lucas Torrisi, Roland Richard, Madison Elrick) def Teviot Downs 0.

BWPL: Annerley 4 def Ipswich City 1 (Lareena Meiklejohn).