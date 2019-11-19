Inspection results prove council is barking up right tree

WOOF WOOF: Somerset residents can expect a council worker at their door to look for unregistered dogs. Photo: File.

WOOF WOOF: Somerset residents can expect a council worker at their door to look for unregistered dogs. Photo: File.

COUNCIL workers have found nearly double the amount of unregistered dogs than expected during months of door-to-door property checks.

The controversial systematic dog inspection program underway in the Somerset Region has justified itself, discovering hundreds more unregistered animals than expected.

And as a result, the Somerset Regional Council will throw in additional funding to ensure the program is carried out across the region.

Since August 5, council officers have been going door-to-door in urban areas, investigating properties that don't have dogs registered to ensure property owners are complying with the registration and microchipping requirements of the Animal Management Act.

New data revealed in this month's council Planning and Building Services Report has hinted at the true number of unregistered pets in the region.

"We were expecting to find 400-500 animals by the time the program was finished," Peter Tabulo, Director of Planning and Development said.

"The numbers of dogs found up to the end of October is 854. We're probably going to crack 1000 before we're done."

As well as the discovery of these unregistered animals, the program has also brought about a rise in registrations and applications in uninspected areas of the region.

"These items are a result of some of the things we've been doing with the inspection program," Mr Tabulo said.

So far, the inspection program has covered Esk, Lowood, and Fernvale, with work in Kilcoy soon to begin.

However, the budget for the program is almost gone, with only one officer left to carry out inspections, and there are still many smaller towns and rural-residential areas left to be searched.

At the most recent meeting, Somerset Councillors gave their approval to providing additional funding to ensure all of the planned areas could be covered.

"I don't think we have an option with this, given how many customer service requests we get for dogs," Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said.

"We have to keep going with it, strike while the iron's hot."