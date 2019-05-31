Menu
Real Estate
INSOLVENT: Giddy Goat to be wound up

Geoff Egan
31st May 2019 11:14 AM
The company that ran one of Rockhampton's most popular pubs has been found to be "presumed insolvent".

Company SHG ran the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar and has been accused of owing more than $1million in unpaid taxes and superannuation.

The matter was mentioned in Brisbane Federal Court on Friday where Registrar Michael Buckingham declared the company was insolvent and ordered it be wound up.

"I am satisfied the defendant company (SHG) is presumed to be insolvent," he said.

He ordered the company be wound up and Cor Cordis partner Michael Joiner be appointed liquidator.

Registrar Buckingham ordered the Australian Tax Office's costs will be fixed at $2635.

No lawyers or representatives for SHG were present in court for the order. -NewsRegional

australian taxation office giddy goat cafe and bar insolvency liquidators shg pty ltd winding up
The Sunshine Coast Daily

